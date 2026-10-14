A traditional ruler in Ondo raised an alarm after the NAF plane crash left decaying bodies near the community's only drinking water source

Residents said the bodies had not been fully recovered from the crash site, raising serious public health concerns in the affected area

The Nigerian Air Force plane crash in Ondo drew renewed attention after a video captured the traditional ruler speaking out

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ondo State - A traditional ruler in an Ondo community affected by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane crash has raised a public health alarm, warning that decomposing bodies from the crash site are contaminating the area's source of drinking water.

Legit.ng reports that a NAF plane crashed into a river in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State in the early hours of Monday, October 5, 2026.

Ondo traditional ruler warns that decaying bodies from the NAF crash may contaminate the community’s drinking water. Photo credit: @northern_trends

Source: Twitter

The community leader's cry for help was captured in a video posted by @PremiumTimesng on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, showing the deteriorating situation on the ground weeks after the military aircraft came down in the area.

Bodies left at crash site

According to the traditional ruler, the remains of those who died in the crash had not been fully removed from the site, leaving decaying matter in close proximity to the water source that residents depend on for daily use.

The situation, he said, posed a serious health risk to the entire community.

The NAF plane crash in Ondo had already drawn public attention before this latest development, but the traditional ruler's appeal brought renewed focus to what residents described as a lack of urgency from the relevant authorities in addressing the aftermath.

Public reacts to the situation

The video sparked sharp reactions online. @uchebakaadi wrote:

"No doubt that Nigeria is actually a failed State on life support from resilient, suffering residents. How can, Military can't even take away all d parts of their fallen colleagues & a distant Fed Govt coming with rice to say sorry during campaign season. They can't be asked."

@Wale_A3 responded simply: "Imagine this....."

@perpe23 questioned the claims, writing:

"These ones are just saying nonsense every day. Where are the decaying bodies?"

NAF releases names of 25 victims in Ondo crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force confirmed that all 25 people on board NAF 931, including five crew members, died after the aircraft went down in Ondo State.

The ATR 42 aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in the Igbokoda area.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke ordered a full investigation and opened a condolence register at NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng