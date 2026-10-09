A Vehicle Inspection Officer died after a truck struck and trapped him beneath its wheels along Hospital Road in Akure

Eyewitnesses said the officer attempted to intercept the speeding truck, which was already in the fast lane when the incident occurred

A video shared by Crest FM showed colleagues of the officer in panic as residents gathered at the scene opposite Mega Primary School

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo State - A Vehicle Inspection Officer has lost his life after being crushed by a truck along Hospital Road, opposite Mega Primary School, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The officer's identity had not been confirmed as of the time of this report on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Eyewitnesses say the officer tried to stop the speeding truck as it travelled in the fast lane. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, Akure-based radio station Crest FM shared a video, which captured the chaos that followed the fatal crash, with residents and onlookers visibly distressed at the scene.

How the fatal incident happened

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the officer moved to intercept the truck while it was travelling in the fast lane, but he was unable to bring it to a stop in time.

The vehicle struck him and he became trapped beneath the trailer, leaving bystanders in shock.

The video circulated by Crest FM showed some of the officer's colleagues in a state of panic as events unfolded before them.

Residents could be heard shouting in the background as a crowd gathered around the scene of the crash.

The exact circumstances that prompted the officer to attempt to stop the truck remain unclear, and no official statement from the relevant authorities had been issued at the time of this report.

Truck crushes VIO officer to death in Ondo State

Source: Original

Tragedy as motor boy dies in multiple trucks crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a trailer carrying chemical substances overturned on Kara Bridge in the early hours, triggering a chain reaction involving six vehicles.

A motor boy trapped near the Opic axis died from injuries despite efforts by emergency responders from multiple agencies.

The crashes caused gridlock stretching from Kara Bridge through Berger to Otedola Bridge, affecting several surrounding corridors.

Source: Legit.ng