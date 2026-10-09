Tinubu Given 2-Week Ultimatum as Fresh Crisis Looms
- The Nigeria Labour Congress issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government over petrol prices and minimum wage
- NLC president Joe Ajaero signed a communiqué after a joint NEC and CWC meeting held Thursday in Abuja
- The ultimatum covers two demands: a reduction in petrol price and the reopening of minimum wage negotiations
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The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government two weeks to reduce the price of petrol and begin fresh negotiations on the national minimum wage.
NLC president Joe Ajaero signed a communiqué on Thursday in Abuja setting out the ultimatum, which followed a joint session of the union's National Executive Council (NEC) and Central Working Committee (CWC).
NLC's two key demands
The Cable reported that the labour union is pressing the federal government on two fronts: bringing down the cost of petrol, which has risen sharply since the removal of the fuel subsidy, and returning to the table to renegotiate the national minimum wage.
No deadline was given for specific figures, but the two-week window signals that the NLC expects concrete steps from the government before that period expires.
Background to the standoff
The NLC has repeatedly clashed with the federal government over the economic burden placed on Nigerian workers following the subsidy removal in 2023. Petrol prices have climbed significantly since then, squeezing household incomes across the country.
The minimum wage has also been a recurring flashpoint between organised labour and the government, with workers arguing that current pay levels do not reflect the realities of inflation and the rising cost of living.
The joint NEC and CWC meeting in Abuja represents one of the NLC's most formal escalations yet, bringing together its highest decision-making bodies to authorise the ultimatum directly.
FG announces petrol price discount
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government announced a petrol price discount at NNPC filling stations, with priority given to public transporters.
Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.
The Federal Government also said it will negotiate a landing cost for petrol that will be reviewed every month.
Source: Legit.ng
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