Gunmen killed former Berom Youth Moulders-Association chairman Rwas Paul Danladi on Wednesday evening along the Gashish-Barkin Ladi road

The BYM confirmed the killing in a statement and said two other people were injured in separate attacks across Berom communities on the same day

The association called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to investigate and strengthen surveillance in Barkin Ladi and surrounding areas

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - Gunmen shot dead Rwas Paul Danladi, a youth leader and former chairman of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) for Gashish District, during an attack on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2026, in Plateau State.

Danladi was on his motorcycle, heading back to Barkin Ladi, when he was ambushed near Rantis Village along the Gashish-Barkin Ladi road at around 6pm.

Gunmen Kill former Berom youth leader Rwas Paul Danladi in Plateau attack

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, the BYM National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Jos on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The association described Danladi as a respected community leader and offered its condolences to his family, friends and the wider Gashish community.

Other attacks recorded across Berom communities

Wednesday's violence was not limited to the killing of Danladi. The BYM said additional attacks took place across Berom communities on the same day, leaving two people injured.

One person suffered serious injuries in an attack at Gwom-Ajang in Foron and was transferred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, Mafeng Samuel Lamba was injured along Sho Road and also hospitalised.

The association further said Bitrus Pam Dadon was attacked along the same Sho Road stretch and had his motorcycle stolen during the assault.

BYM demands security action

The group urged the Plateau State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security bodies to investigate Danladi's killing and apprehend those responsible without delay.

The association also called for increased surveillance along vulnerable roads and communities in Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Riyom and other areas at risk.

The BYM further pressed security agencies to step up intelligence gathering and take preventive steps to protect residents from future attacks.

Efforts to reach security agencies for their response to the killing and the other reported incidents were not successful before publication.

Gunmen injure 2 other people in separate attacks in Plateau State. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kill 5 miners, injure 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen opened fire on miners at a site in Marit village, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, on Saturday afternoon.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association confirmed the attack and called on security agencies to act urgently to protect affected communities.

Security forces separately repelled a suspected terrorist attack on Latok community in Qua'an-Pan LGA of Plateau State.

Source: Legit.ng