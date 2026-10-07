Gunmen broke into multiple homes at Alrahus Estate in Kaduna's Millennium City around 11:30pm on Monday, moving from house to house

The husband of the pregnant woman said he was in Abuja when his wife called to warn him that attackers were forcing their way into their compound

The abductors contacted the husband after fleeing with his pregnant wife and demanded a ransom for her release

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Four people, including a pregnant woman and a six-month-old baby, were kidnapped from Alrahus Estate in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, late on Monday night.

The attack began at around 11:30pm, sending residents into panic as the gunmen moved systematically through the estate, forcing their way into homes and seizing occupants.

Gunmen raid Kaduna estate, abduct pregnant woman and family with baby

Source: Original

Abdulladir Bello, husband of the abducted pregnant woman, said he was in Abuja when his wife phoned to warn him that armed men were attempting to break into their compound.

He tried to reach the police for help but could not get through on their lines, so he contacted the military instead, which quickly sent personnel to the area.

"I was in Abuja when she called around 11:30pm to tell me that thieves were trying to force their way into the compound. So I tried calling the police because I was confused, but their lines were not getting through. I then reached out to the military, and they sent their men," Bello said.

The attackers broke into a neighbouring house and abducted a man, his wife and their six-month-old baby, before fleeing the estate with Bello's pregnant wife as well.

The kidnappers later called Bello and demanded a large ransom for his wife's release.

He praised the military for responding quickly and urged residents to keep working with security agencies to address the growing insecurity in their communities.

Renewed fear among residents

Another resident whose home was also targeted that night said he managed to escape with his family before the attackers could seize anyone.

The resident said he had relocated to Alrahus Estate about four years ago after bandits drove him out of his former community in the Keke B area of Kaduna, and that Monday's attack had brought those fears rushing back.

"Now they have followed us here again, but we thank God nobody was killed. We pray that those abducted will return safely to their families," he said.

The kidnapping came barely five days after a separate attack at PW Babban Saura, where gunmen killed one man and abducted his wife, his son and six other people.

Attempts to reach Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, for a response were unsuccessful, as his phone line could not be reached before this report was filed.

The pregnant woman’s husband says he alerted the military after he could not reach the police. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kidnap father of ADC senatorial candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected gunmen seized Pa Joseph Iduoriyekemwen, 90, from his home in Amagba, Benin City, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The abduction of the ADC Edo South senatorial candidate's father raised fears of a political motive behind the attack.

Edo State Commissioner for Information Kassim Afegbua condemned the kidnapping and urged residents with information to contact security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng