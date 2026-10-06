Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar broke his silence on the Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Ondo State that killed 25 people

Atiku said those who died included airmen, soldiers and members of their families, describing the losses as heartbreaking

The former presidential candidate directed his condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, the Armed Forces and the government of Ondo State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has responded to the Nigerian Air Force(NAF) aircraft crash in Ondo State that killed 25 people.

Legit.ng reports that a helicopter crashed into a river in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State in the early hours of Monday, October 5, 2026.

Atiku Abubakar mourns 25 people killed in a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Ondo State. Photo credit:@atiku/@northern_trends

Source: Twitter

The former Vice President said he was deeply saddened by the scale of the tragedy.

Atiku said the crash claimed the lives of airmen, soldiers and members of their families.

He added that the loss of life cut across generations and professions, from those in active service to their relatives.

This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @atiku on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

"The scale and circumstances of this tragedy are heartbreaking. Among those who lost their lives were airmen, soldiers and members of their families. Lives of service, promise and innocence were extinguished in one devastating moment," he said.

Atiku sends condolences to bereaved families

The former Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate said no words could bring comfort to those left behind, whether parents who lost children, children who lost parents, or spouses who lost partners without warning.

He extended his condolences to the Nigerian Air Force and the wider Armed Forces of Nigeria, as well as the federal government and the people of Ondo State.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Air Force and the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as well as the governments and people of Nigeria and Ondo State," Atiku said.

He closed his statement with a prayer for the souls of those who died and for strength for their families and for the Nigerian Air Force as an institution.

"May Almighty God grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed, comfort their grieving families and give the Nigerian Air Force and our nation the strength to bear this painful loss," he added.

NAF pilot dies in Ondo crash 2 weeks after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Squadron Leader Ahamefule Man-Ugwueje, a co-pilot on NAF 931, married Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle in Abuja on September 19, 2026.

The Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, killing all 25 people on board during a routine Benin-to-Lagos mission.

Wedding vendors shared videos and photos from Man-Ugwueje's ceremony just days before the Air Force confirmed his death in the crash.

Source: Legit.ng