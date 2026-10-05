Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State confirmed that no survivor had been found following a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in the Ilaje Local Government Area

The governor spoke on Monday, hours after the aircraft went down in the Igbokoda area of the state

Emergency responders, security personnel, and residents all combed the crash site without locating anyone alive

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa confirmed on Monday that no one had been found alive following a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in the Igbokoda area of Ilaje Local Government Area.

Speaking hours after the incident, the governor said rescue teams had thoroughly searched the wreckage without success.

"From the information we got, no single life was saved up to this moment. They could not see any living soul that was in that aircraft," Aiyedatiwa said.

Search operation at crash site

Emergency responders, security operatives, and local residents all took part in the search around the crash site in Igbokoda, a coastal community in Ilaje Local Government Area. Despite their efforts, no survivor had been found as of the time the governor addressed the public on Monday.

The governor did not disclose the number of personnel on board the aircraft or the mission it was carrying out at the time of the crash. Details surrounding the cause of the incident have also not been made public.

The Nigeria Air Force had not issued an official statement by the time the governor spoke.

Source: Legit.ng