NAFDAC recorded 48 deaths and 182 total cases after residents consumed locally prepared alcoholic and herbal concoctions in Odigbo, Ondo State

Laboratory tests on 15 samples detected cannabls and dangerously high methanol levels, a substance known to cause blindness and organ failure

Authorities arrested 15 people linked to the production and sale of the drinks, while 7 people have lost their sight partially or completely

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confirmed 48 deaths and 182 illness cases tied to the consumption of locally made alcoholic and herbal concoctions in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state.

In an official statement signed by Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC said the outbreak had spread to Irele Local Government Area and affected several communities, including New Town, Odole, Okele, Orita Odigbo, Araromi-Obu, and Oniparaga. The worst-affected areas were Odigbo Town and Araromi-Obu.

Several victims lose their sight after drinking herbal and alcoholic mixtures in Ondo state. Photo credit: NAFDAC

Source: Twitter

The agency said all figures, current as of Thursday, September 17, 2026, remain subject to ongoing verification.

Health impact of the Ondo concoction outbreak

Of the 182 recorded cases, 90 patients were admitted to hospital and later discharged, 31 were treated as outpatients, and 6 remain hospitalised.

A particularly alarming detail is that five people have been completely blinded and two others partially blinded as a result of consuming the drinks.

Symptoms reported among victims include severe headaches, generalised body pain and weakness, breathing difficulties, visual disturbances, and loss of consciousness. Some patients deteriorated rapidly after the onset of symptoms.

NAFDAC subjected 15 unlabelled samples of the suspected concoction to acute oral toxicity tests, gas chromatography analysis, and microbiological examination. Preliminary results showed that 11 of the 15 samples tested positive for cannabls indica.

Gas chromatography also confirmed the presence of high methanol concentrations across the samples. Methanol is a highly toxic substance that causes blindness, organ failure, and death even in small quantities.

Six of the samples tested caused approximately 50% mortality in laboratory mice during acute oral toxicity testing, pointing to significant toxic potential. The agency said confirmatory tests to measure exact methanol levels and identify any additional toxic substances are still ongoing.

Arrests made as investigation continues

In a parallel enforcement action, authorities arrested 15 people suspected of producing, selling, and distributing the harmful drinks. NAFDAC said surveillance, case management, and risk-control measures are active across all affected communities, in collaboration with relevant public health agencies.

The agency warned the public to avoid buying or consuming any alcoholic or herbal drink that is unlicensed, unregistered, or of unknown composition. It urged anyone who experiences sudden vision problems, severe headache, difficulty breathing, or altered consciousness after taking such substances to seek emergency medical care immediately.

NAFDAC warns Nigerians about packaged food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NAFDAC food safety expert Abubakar Umar urged Nigerians to read food labels before buying any packaged food product.

The advice came in the first episode of NAFDAC's #NAFDACExplains series posted on the agency's official X account.

Source: Legit.ng