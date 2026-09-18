President Bola Tinubu held a private dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Thursday, September 17

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga announced the meeting in a post on X on Friday

The dinner centred on the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and France

President Bola Tinubu sat down with French President Emmanuel Macron for a private dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Thursday, September 17, in a meeting that signals the continued diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and France.

Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, disclosed the dinner in a post on X on Friday, September 18.

Tinubu meets Macron again in Paris for a private dinner between the two leaders. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu and Macron's meeting in Paris

According to Onanuga, the dinner was a reflection of the longstanding ties between the two countries and both leaders' commitment to deepening cooperation between Nigeria and France.

No further details about the specific topics discussed during the dinner were provided in Onanuga's disclosure.

See photos here:

Knocks as Tinubu meets Macron

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu visited his counterpart in France, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Wednesday, September 10. This would be the fifth time the Nigerian president would be visiting the French president since his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, explained that the Nigerian leader was on a private working lunch at the Élysée Palace in Paris, the French capital, while sharing photos of the two leaders together.

Source: Legit.ng