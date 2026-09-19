Trump Extends $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Order for Another Year Amid Legal Battles

President Donald Trump extended his executive order proposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, pushing the deadline back by one more year

The original order, signed in September 2025, has faced legal challenges from federal courts and the US Chamber of Commerce

Tech giants like Google parent Alphabet have begun shifting operations abroad as H-1B processing changes disrupt their hiring plans

The White House confirmed on Friday that President Donald Trump has extended his executive order seeking to raise the H-1B visa application fee to $100,000, buying more time as the administration fights legal battles over the proposed hike.

Trump first signed the order in September 2025, setting a fee that would have represented a dramatic jump from the current cost of between $2,000 and $5,000. That original order was due to expire this month before the extension was announced.

Trump gives H-1B fee plan more time as changing visa rules trouble tech firms. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

Legal challenges block the fee hike

A federal judge based in Boston ruled in June that the higher fee was illegal and blocked the government from collecting it. A US appeals court is now reviewing that decision. Separately, another court is examining whether a judge correctly dismissed a challenge brought by the US Chamber of Commerce, the largest business lobbying group in the country.

The H-1B programme, created by Congress in 1990, allows American employers to bring skilled foreign workers into the United States for a limited period. It is widely used by technology firms, which rely heavily on talent from India and China to fill specialised roles.

Trump's proposed fee increase did not cover every applicant. Foreign citizens already living in the US on student visas, who account for a large portion of new H-1B recipients, were exempt, as were people renewing existing visas.

Businesses warn of disruption

Business groups argue the programme is essential for recruiting highly qualified professionals in fields where American workers are in short supply. Critics, however, say some companies exploit the scheme to hire cheaper foreign labour in place of local workers.

Changes to how H-1B applicants are screened and processed have already begun to affect company operations. Alphabet, the parent company of Google and one of the biggest users of the H-1B programme, has moved to expand its presence in India as hiring through the visa route becomes less predictable.

The administration's broader immigration crackdown has placed renewed scrutiny on legal pathways used by multinational firms, with the H-1B debate sitting at the centre of tensions between US business interests and Trump's restrictionist immigration agenda.

US announces special passport

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of State launched a limited-edition commemorative passport to mark the 250th anniversary of the country, offering Americans a chance to own what it describes as a historic travel document.

Named the "Patriot Passport," the special edition features custom artwork and enhanced imagery on its front, back, and inside covers.

Source: Legit.ng