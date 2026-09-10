At least 30 people died in four communities in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State after allegedly consuming herbal or alcoholic drinks

The Ondo State government ordered a ban on the sale of locally produced alcohol in affected areas as health officials collected samples for laboratory analysis

Ondo police and health authorities said the exact cause of the deaths had not been confirmed, with investigations and post-mortem examinations still underway

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ondo State - The number of deaths linked to suspected consumption of herbal drinks and alcohol mixed with unidentified substances in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has climbed to 30, with 50 additional persons currently receiving hospital treatment.

Legit.ng reports that the Ondo State Government confirmed 24 deaths across two communities in Odigbo LGA following the consumption of a herbal liquid substance.

"We have not confirmed the cause of death": Ondo suspected herbal drink deaths hit 30

Source: Original

The fatalities were recorded across Odigbo town, Newtown, Orita and Araromi-Obu communities, prompting alarm from local authorities and state officials.

Cause of deaths still under investigation

As reported by Vanguard, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, told journalists after inspecting health facilities in Araromi-Obu that the government had not yet pinpointed the exact cause of the deaths.

He said preliminary findings had ruled out both viral and bacterial infections, but reports from health personnel in the field suggested some victims may have drunk alcohol blended with an unknown substance before falling ill.

"We have not confirmed the cause of death. Investigations are still ongoing," Ajaka said.

The commissioner added that samples of the suspected drink had been sent for laboratory testing, while blood and urine samples were being collected from patients still receiving care. Post-mortem examinations would also be conducted on some of the deceased to guide investigators.

He cautioned that the casualty figures remained unverified, as data was still being gathered from hospitals and affected communities, and a confirmed total would be released after verification was complete.

Ajaka warned residents throughout Ondo State to avoid unregulated alcoholic mixtures and unverified herbal preparations, noting that the health risk was not confined to Odigbo. He also said anyone found producing or distributing harmful substances would face prosecution.

Council bans sales, police move in

The Odigbo LGA Chairman, Hon. Taiwo Adegoroye, said the council raised the alarm after noticing an unusual cluster of deaths in several communities.

A medical team was quickly deployed, and Adegoroye issued an immediate order banning the sale of locally produced alcohol in the area.

Security agencies were instructed to enforce the ban, and some suspected sellers have already been arrested. Hotels and other outlets where the drinks were reportedly sold received warnings to suspend all sales.

Three bodies have been deposited at the General Hospital for autopsy, and families of the deceased were directed not to bury their loved ones until the examinations are done.

The council has also applied to a court for a coroner's inquest into the deaths.

The Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, HRM Oba Aderemi Adelola, praised the health team's swift response and appealed to the state government to equip the General Hospital in his community with an ambulance, a morgue, a blood bank and additional staff.

The Ondo State Police Command, through spokesperson DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed that medical and toxicological examinations were underway. Jimoh urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with authorities and avoid spreading unverified figures or claims about the incident.

The Commissioner for Information, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, added that residents should buy medicines only from licensed outlets and consult qualified health professionals rather than turning to unverified remedies.

Police and health officials urge residents to avoid unregulated drinks, medicines and herbal remedies. Photo credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

UK warns Nigeria about deadly alcoholic drinks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the United Kingdom issued health warnings to Nigeria, Kenya, and others about deadly alcoholic drinks.

The government said that the drinks were pre-mixed with methanol poisoning from fake alcoholic drinks.

Travellers were advised to purchase only sealed drinks and avoid homemade or unregulated alcohol to ensure their safety.

Source: Legit.ng