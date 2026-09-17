The death toll from suspected toxic alcohol and 'Monkey Tail' herbal drinks in Ondo State climbed to 49, up from 38

Ondo Commissioner for Health Dr Banji Ajaka said 170 people have been affected across multiple local government areas

Police arrested a man known as 'Meko' suspected of producing substances containing methanol linked to the crisis

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Irele, Ondo State - The number of people who have died after consuming suspected toxic alcoholic drinks and locally brewed herbal concoctions called "Monkey Tail" in Ondo State has risen to 49, up from the 38 deaths first reported.

As reported by The Nation, Ondo Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, confirmed the updated figures on Wednesday night, September 16, saying the total number of affected persons, including those hospitalised and those who died, has reached 170.

The death toll from suspected toxic alcoholic drinks and locally brewed herbal concoctions known as Monkey Tail in Ondo State has risen to 49. Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Ondo: New deaths in Irele LGA

Eight of the fresh fatalities occurred in Irele Local Government Area, bringing the crisis beyond the Odigbo LGA where deaths were first reported. Ajaka said response teams had been deployed to Irele and other affected communities to manage cases, carry out surveillance, and trace the origin of the toxic substance.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the poisoning came from a single source or several. "So, all the people that have been affected altogether now is about 170, those that have been admitted and those that have died. We are always fast about it wherever and whenever we hear reports of the issue. Our teams are already in Irele as I'm talking to you now," Ajaka said.

Per The Punch, the state government is working with NAFDAC, the NDLEA, the DSS, the Nigeria Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as part of its investigation. The outbreak has also been raised at a national meeting involving state health commissioners and officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). Ajaka said the investigation will continue until the source of the toxic substance is identified.

Police arrest Oloruntoba Babatunde, popularly known as Meko, and 14 others over a suspected herbal product linked to the health crisis in Ondo State. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Ondo tragedy: Police effect arrest

The Ondo State Police Command announced the arrest of Oloruntoba Babatunde, popularly known as "Meko," who is suspected of producing a herbal liquid substance linked to the health crisis. Fourteen other people were also arrested for allegedly breaking a local government ban on the sale of herbal products.

State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said in a statement that the command had brought the situation under control through a combination of security, medical, and investigative action. Babatunde is suspected of producing substances containing methanol and is currently cooperating with investigators.

The bodies of those who died are undergoing medical and forensic examination. The police command said it would release further updates as the investigation continues.

Read more Ondo state news

UK warns Nigeria about deadly alcoholic drinks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the United Kingdom issued health warnings to Nigeria, Kenya, and others about deadly alcoholic drinks.

The government said that the drinks were pre-mixed with methanol poisoning from fake alcoholic drinks.

Travellers were advised to purchase only sealed drinks and avoid homemade or unregulated alcohol to ensure their safety.

Source: Legit.ng