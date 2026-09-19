England head coach Thomas Tuchel has called up Liverpool's 17-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha for four upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures

Ngumoha, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, had been on Nigeria's radar after Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey spoke to him about switching allegiance

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola praised Ngumoha's attitude and said the teenager absolutely deserves his England call-up

Nigeria's hopes of convincing Liverpool forward Rio Ngumoha to represent the Super Eagles have effectively ended after England head coach Thomas Tuchel named the teenager in his squad for four UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Liverpool confirmed the call-up on their official website, noting that the 18-year-old will feature in England's upcoming fixtures against Spain on September 26, Czechia on September 29, Croatia on October 3, and a return meeting with Czechia on October 6.

Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha has been called up to the latest England squad for the UEFA Nations League. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

"Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha has been called up to the latest England squad," the club said in their statement.

"The 18-year-old will be part of Thomas Tuchel's side for four upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures."

Nigeria's pursuit of Ngumoha falls short

Born in England to parents of Nigerian descent, Ngumoha had been on the radar of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation, who were reportedly working to secure his international allegiance.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey had even approached the youngster directly following a league match, urging him to consider committing to Nigeria.

Those efforts appear to have come to nothing.

Ngumoha had already earned his first senior cap for England in a friendly against New Zealand in June, after being included in Tuchel's pre-World Cup training camp.

That appearance effectively closed the door on any future switch to the Super Eagles under current FIFA eligibility rules.

His decision places him alongside a long line of England-born players with Nigerian roots who chose the Three Lions over Nigeria, including Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze.

Iraola backs Ngumoha's England recognition

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola gave his full backing to Ngumoha's inclusion, saying the forward has earned the recognition through consistent performances at club level, ESPN reports.

Ngumoha has made five appearances for Liverpool this season and started in the club's 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

"Very happy for both," Iraola said, also referring to midfielder Alex Scott, who was called up by his national side.

"I think they both absolutely deserve it. They both also went to help the national team before the tournament and I am sure they both did a good job. I can only speak so well about both. It's very deserved, they are very ready and I hope they both enjoy it."

Ngumoha missed out on Tuchel's main England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but the Nations League call-up signals that the teenager remains firmly within the England setup's plans going forward, dealing a final blow to Nigeria's hopes of adding the Liverpool prospect to their pool of eligible players.

FIFA reacts as Nigeria defeats England

In another development, Legit.ng reported about the Falconets’ impressive 3-0 victory over England at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

The win secured Nigeria’s place in the quarter-finals after goals from Tosin Rafiu, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei and Mary Mamadu.

Source: Legit.ng