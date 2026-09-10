Khadija Diob, a Moroccan woman, spoke out to counter claims made by her estranged husband Nasir about her time in Nigeria

Diob explained how she came to know Kaduna-based Islamic scholar Dr Ahmad Gumi and why she turned to him for help

The Moroccan woman also made serious allegations against Nasir about his conduct before and during their marriage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Moroccan woman at the centre of a public dispute has broken her silence, saying she is safe at home in Morocco and rejecting claims by her estranged husband, Nasir, that she was detained or restricted during her time in Nigeria.

Dr also reports that Nasiru Musa Idris accused Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi of interfering in his marriage to a Moroccan woman and blocking a police investigation.

Khadija Diob says she is safe with her family in Morocco. Photo credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Source: Facebook

Khadija Diob said she left Nigeria six months ago and is now with her family.

She made the clarification in a video shared on the verified Facebook page of Kaduna-based Islamic scholar Dr Ahmad Gumi.

"I went back to Morocco six months ago. Now I'm in Morocco with my family safely, and I enjoy my freedom," she said.

Diob directly addressed allegations Nasir had circulated, saying the reverse was true.

"Everything Nasir claims that I was detained and restricted is false. I was detained when living with him, but now, Alhamdulillah, I'm in good health, physically and mentally," she added.

How Diob came to know Dr Gumi

Diob explained that it was Nasir himself who first introduced her and her mother to the Islamic scholar.

She said Nasir held Gumi in high regard, describing him as "like a father to him," and arranged a visit for the two women to meet Gumi and his family.

During that visit, her mother formally entrusted Diob to Gumi as her guardian and representative in Nigeria.

"My mother entrusted me to the Sheikh and told him that he should be my guardian and representative here, that I didn't have anyone else. If I ever needed guidance or advice, I should go to him," she said.

She added that Nasir later encouraged her to stay close to Gumi's family, particularly his wife, including attending events such as Eid celebrations, so she could learn about Nigerian culture.

That connection became critical, she said, when she fell seriously ill and claimed Nasir refused to take her to hospital.

"That was why when Nasir refused to take me to hospital when I was critically condition, I went to the Sheikh for help because I didn't have anyone to turn to other than the Sheikh," Diob said.

Allegations against estranged husband

Beyond the dispute over her welfare, Diob levelled several allegations against Nasir. She claimed he misrepresented his lifestyle and finances before their marriage.

"He faked his whole lifestyle, he faked his financial status, he faked all his realities to me," she alleged.

She also said a condition of their marriage was that she would have separate accommodation from Nasir's first wife.

On arrival in Nigeria, she said the accommodation had not been arranged, forcing her and her mother to stay in a hotel for two weeks. The house eventually rented for her lacked basic household items, she added.

Diob said she filed for divorce through her lawyer, Barrister Bilkisu, on grounds of alleged harm.

She closed by expressing gratitude to Gumi and his family for their support and apologised for the public attention the situation had brought on them.

"I thanked Sheikh and his family for hosting me in Nigeria, and I apologised for putting them in this condition as they are now the talk of the town just for helping me," she said.

Source: Legit.ng