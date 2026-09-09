A Nigerian woman has shared a TikTok video recounting how she tracked down a debtor who owed her N215,000 for business supplies

The debtor, a heavily pregnant neighbour who ran a POS business, had collected the cash and promised to transfer the money but went silent on her phone

When the creditor finally located her, she discovered the woman had given birth in hospital, sparking a fierce debate about whether she did the right thing

A Nigerian woman, known on TikTok as @efethelma3, has gone viral after sharing how she marched into a maternity ward to recover N215,000 owed to her by a neighbour who had just given birth.

In a trending video, she recounted what happened. According to her, she had handed the money to a heavily pregnant neighbour who operated a POS business on their street. She regularly gave the woman cash to transfer into her account, but on this particular day, the woman accepted the funds and told her the transfer would come later after claiming her account had not yet received the money.

A Nigerian woman shares how she collected her money from a mother who just gave birth. Photo credit: @efethelma3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady collects debt from pregnant mother

The creditor said she waited through the evening for the transfer, but it never arrived. She called repeatedly and got no answer. The next morning brought more of the same. Growing increasingly anxious about her business capital, she went looking for the woman at her POS stand, only to be told by a neighbour that the woman had gone into labour and been admitted to hospital.

She said:

"I called her number. This woman did not pick her call. This is the money I want to use to go to market during market day to buy garri, oil and other things."

Rather than wait any further, she made her way to the hospital. After locating the ward and offering congratulations, she wasted little time before asking for her N215,000. She described sitting in the hospital for close to four hours, going back and forth with the woman and her husband before eventually receiving half the amount as a transfer and the other half in cash.

She left the hospital with her full sum recovered, though the new mother did not acknowledge her greeting on the way out.

She captioned the video, saying:

"Am I Wrong for Going to the Hospital to Collect My Money?"

Watch the viral video that sparked the debate below:

Reactions to debt recovery from pregnant mother

The video divided many viewers, with some siding with her right to collect her money and others questioning her approach.

@Mum boo boo said:

"You for no too talk to them, nah just to carry the pikin waka go."

@Cake&SurpriseVendorInEkwuIobia said:

"You did wrong, cos you for no waste four hours to collect your money abeg."

@Victory said:

"Abeg make person with good heart bring me bck I Dey church 🫣🤣😄."

@Ade said:

"Person dey labor how you expect them to pick your call before? dis money everybody go still kpaiii leave am."

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian lady who wanted to stay back after her NYSC returned home after failing in many businesses and hustles.

Lady shares unexpected conversation with POS agent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady returned N50,000 to a POS operator after the money was mistakenly reversed to her bank account.

She noticed the extra balance in the evening and went back to the stand the following morning to pay the man.

Source: Legit.ng