A Kenyan law graduate happily announced that she had begun doctoral studies at a university abroad

She shared photos from campus and indicated that her research would focus on International Trade Law

The post drew support from many of her followers who welcomed her move into advanced academic work

A Kenyan law graduate marked the beginning of a new academic chapter after she shared images from her campus and confirmed that she had enrolled for doctoral studies.

The announcement was shared online alongside photographs taken at her new institution.

Lawyer starts advanced studies for PhD in Canada. Photo credit: Chelangat Faith/X.

Source: Twitter

A new phase abroad

The update was circulated on social media by @ChelangatFaith, where she posted several photographs taken at her university.

In the caption that accompanied the images she indicated that she had commenced work towards a PhD and described her area of focus as International Trade Law.

She also included visual symbols that pointed to Canada as the location of her programme.

The pictures showed her standing on the grounds of the university, dressed in casual attire and smiling towards the camera.

The backdrop suggested lecture buildings and open spaces typical of a North American campus.

Her post conveyed a sense of pride and anticipation as she stepped into advanced research after completing her law degree.

Faith had previously been recognised for her academic background in law, and her decision to pursue further study was presented as the next stage in her professional journey.

The announcement drew attention from her followers, many of whom responded with messages of support and congratulations in the comment section.

The tone of the reactions reflected admiration for her commitment to scholarship and for her choice to specialise in a field that deals with cross-border commerce and legal frameworks.

Focus on trade law

International Trade Law covers rules that govern trade between countries, including agreements, tariffs, dispute settlement and regulatory policy.

By entering this field at doctoral level, she positioned herself to contribute to research and discussion around how nations manage commercial relations.

Her announcement came at a time when many graduates from the region were seeking opportunities for postgraduate training overseas.

The photographs and her brief note suggested that she had already settled into her new environment and was preparing for the demands of research, seminars and academic writing.

The update served as both a personal milestone and a public declaration of her academic goals. It highlighted a shift from undergraduate and professional legal training to specialised study aimed at producing new knowledge in trade regulation.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng