Aiza Nwosu's final Facebook post, shared on July 25, 2026, has resurfaced days after the comedian was shot dead in Awka

Suspected cultists killed Nwosu and another person at separate locations in Awka on Sunday, August 30, 2026

Anambra Police said three unidentified men in a silver Toyota Corolla carried out the attacks and a manhunt is underway

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Awka, Anambra state - The final Facebook post of popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, widely known as Aiza Nwosu, has surfaced online, weeks before his death by gunshot in Awka on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on Monday, August 31, that the killings ignited tension among residents of Awka following news of Nwosu's suspected murder.

Aiza Nwosu’s final Facebook post surfaces weeks before his fatal shooting in Awka.

Source: Original

On his Facebook page, which has over 6,000 followers, Nwosu shared an African riddle on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

The post, which featured an image of him, read:

"I can cross seven villages without taking a single step; I can enter your house without opening your door; I can make people laugh, cry, dance or fight, yet I have no hands. What am I? Think deeply. Answer wisely."

The post drew several comments from followers before his killing weeks later.

Read Aiza Nwosu's full Facebook post below:

How Aiza Nwosu was killed

Nwosu was shot dead along with another unidentified person at separate locations within Awka on Sunday night, August 30. His bullet-riddled body was found inside his Toyota Hilux vehicle, while the second victim, who was shot in the head, was discovered along a nearby street. A source told the press that suspected assailants trailed Nwosu from his home in a tinted-glass vehicle before opening fire on him.

Beyond his comedy, Nwosu worked as a disc jockey and master of ceremonies at high-profile events and occasionally presented programmes on local radio stations. He had reportedly survived previous attempts on his life and was once involved in a controversial accident during a public address function that nearly left him with permanent injuries.

Aiza Nwosu: Police react to attack

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the killings and said it had launched a manhunt for those responsible. State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement:

"The police condemns in the strongest terms the gunshot attacks carried out by unidentified gunmen in Awka on Sunday, 30th August 2026, which resulted in the deaths of two persons.

"The Command has consequently intensified the ongoing manhunt for the perpetrators and is calling for the support and cooperation of members of the public to assist in bringing the suspects to justice."

According to Ikenga, preliminary investigations pointed to three unidentified men travelling in a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla with an unconfirmed registration number. The victims' bodies were recovered at Capital City Road, Amaenyi, and S.M. Okeke Street, Amaikwo. Items found at the scenes included N7,550 in cash, a Moniepoint ATM card, and a pair of slippers.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, described the killings as unacceptable and directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for a thorough investigation.

Security patrols and intelligence operations have since been stepped up across Awka and surrounding areas.

Ikenga urged anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle used in the attacks to come forward, assuring the public that all such information would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Read more Anambra news

Aiza Nwosu’s son mourns dad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ugo Aiza Valentine Nwosu took to Facebook to mourn his father, the late Aiza Nwosu, with a heartbreaking post.

The grieving son shared crying and candle emojis alongside a short but devastating message directed at his late father.

Ugo revealed he had been working on rebuilding his parents' home before his father's death.

Source: Legit.ng