The Anambra state police command has confirmed the collapse of a two-storey building under construction at Ekeoyibo market

Eyewitnesses said the two-storey building suddenly crumbled at about 12 noon on Thursday afternoon, July 4

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said two victims had been rescued so far from the rubble

Awka, Anambra state - Many people are trapped as a two-storey building under construction has collapsed at Ekeoyibo market, Amawbia in Awka South local government area of Anambra state.

The building collapsed at about 12 noon on Thursday afternoon, July 4.

It was gathered that the collapsed building houses traders and shop owners

As reported by Daily Trust, the incident has created panic among traders and residents of the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the two-storey building suddenly crumbled and buried traders beneath the debris.

They blamed the collapse on substandard engineering work while others pointed out the persistent rainfall since last week.

The traders alleged that the building's structural integrity was compromised, The Punch reports.

Police react as building collapses in Anambra market

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said two victims had been rescued so far.

“In response to a distress call today, 4/7/2024 at about 12:40 pm of a building collapse at Ekeoyibo market, Amawbia, police operatives have rescued two victims and taken them to the hospital for medical care.”

