The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has published the conditions for the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream under the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485)

The visa allows eligible graduates who studied in regional Australia to live, work and study in the country temporarily, with the option to bring family members

Applicants must meet 6 specific conditions, including an age limit and a minimum of 2 years of regional residency before applying

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined six conditions graduates must meet to qualify for the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream of the Temporary Graduate visa, subclass 485, a pathway that also allows successful applicants to bring family members into the country.

The visa is designed for temporary graduates who already hold a Post-Higher Education Work, Post-Study Work, or Replacement visa, and who earned their degree from an Australian institution located in a designated regional area. Beyond allowing holders to live and work in Australia temporarily, the visa also permits them to continue studying.

Australia names 6 requirements for graduates seeking special visa that lets them bring their family members. Photo Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

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Australia Temporary Graduate Visa: 6 conditions to qualify

According to the Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs, applicants must satisfy all of the following requirements:

1. Be aged 35 years or under at the time of application, though exceptions apply.

2. Be physically present in Australia when submitting the application.

3. Hold a Temporary Graduate visa in the Post-Higher Education Work, Post-Study Work, or Replacement stream, and have previously held a Temporary Graduate visa in the Post-Higher Education Work or Post-Study Work stream as the main applicant.

4. Hold a degree completed through a CRICOS-registered course at an education institution based in an eligible designated regional area, which led to the grant of the first Temporary Graduate visa in the Post-Higher Education Work or Post-Study Work stream.

5. Have lived in an eligible designated regional area for at least two years immediately before applying for this visa.

6. Have evidence of adequate health insurance for all applicants at the time of applying.

Australia Temporary Graduate Visa: What it offers

Successful applicants gain the right to live, study, and work in Australia on a temporary basis. Crucially, the visa also allows holders to bring their family members with them, making it an attractive option for graduates who have built their lives in regional Australia and wish to keep their families together.

The age restriction of 35 years or under applies at the point of application, though the department notes that exceptions exist, meaning some applicants above that threshold may still be eligible depending on their circumstances.

The requirement to have spent at least two consecutive years in a designated regional area before applying underlines Australia's broader policy objective of encouraging population growth and skilled retention outside of major cities such as Sydney and Melbourne.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had shared a special visa that allows graduates to bring their family members to the country.

Duration requirement for Australia post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had published how long foreigners must study in the country to qualify for a post-study work visa.

According to the department's official guidance, an applicant must have finished their study within the six months immediately before the date they lodge their visa application.

To meet the threshold, a graduate must have completed either a single eligible qualification that required at least two academic years of study, or a combination of qualifications that together add up to at least two academic years and result in an eligible award.

Source: Legit.ng