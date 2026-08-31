Ugo Aiza Valentine Nwosu took to Facebook to mourn his father, popular comedian Aiza Nwosu, with a heartbreaking post

The grieving son shared crying and candle emojis alongside a short but devastating message directed at his late father

Ugo revealed he had been working on rebuilding his parents' home before his father's death

Ugo Aiza Valentine Nwosu, son of beloved Nigerian comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, popularly known as Aiza Nwosu, has broken down on social media following his father's death.

In a raw, grief-stricken Facebook post shared on Sunday, August 30, 2026, Ugo addressed his late father directly, writing: "Why My Father Aiza Nwosu!! Daddy why You..." The post was flooded with crying and candlelight emojis, capturing a level of pain that words alone could barely hold.

MC and comedian Aiza Uwosu's son breaks silence after his demise. Credit: aizanwosu

Source: Instagram

According to earlier reports, the popular comedian was killed, sending shockwaves through fans and followers who had long admired his work in Nigerian entertainment.

Unfinished Project Adds to Ugo's Grief

Beyond the immediate shock of losing his father, Ugo's mourning carries an added weight. The younger Nwosu had been in the middle of a personal project to rebuild his parents' home, a labour of love that now remains incomplete following the tragedy.

The circumstances make the loss even harder to process, a son working to give his parents a better home, only to lose one of them before the walls could go up.

"I only wanted you and Mum to enjoy the new home I was building for you while you were still alive. I wanted to hand those keys back to you myself. I wanted to celebrate your love story with Mum. I wanted to see both of you happy. I never knew I was racing against time," he wrote in part.

Ugo Aiza's post mourning his late father is below:

Popular Comedian and MC’s son speaks about unfinished project in moving tribute. Credit: aizanwosu

Source: Instagram

Fans mourn Aiza Nwosu

The post drew an outpouring of sympathy from friends, family and admirers on Facebook.

Ejike Ibeh wrote:

"It's easy to say take heart mana o soso onye omee maalu etu oshi adu ...... May his soul rest in peace!"

Onu Ruth shared:

"I am devastated this night when I had that Aiza Nwosu my good friend since I was little is dead, he passed my mom's shop yesterday at Aguoye junction with his car. May his killers never go unpunished. Daddy Aiza may ur soul rest rest in peace. Ugo dear accept my condolences, pls take heart."

Nnechi Tochukwu commented:

"May God almighty give and your family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss! Take heart Sariki."

Chidera Cynthia Osita added:

"Please take heart. He was a great man. May his soul continue resting with the lord 🙏🏾 Amen."

Young fan asks for Ogogo at Fidau prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that an emotional moment unfolded during the Fidau prayer for the late family member of actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo in Ilaro when an eight-year-old Hausa boy showed up at the ceremony, unaware of the nature of the gathering.

The young boy, who was reportedly a regular visitor to Ogogo’s home during festive celebrations, initially believed he was attending one of the actor’s usual gatherings. However, when the ceremony began, he refused to leave and remained at the venue.

The head cleric’s response to the child reportedly touched many of those present, turning the unexpected encounter into one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng