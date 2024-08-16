Gunmen have attacked the venue of the traditional title ceremony in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state

No fewer than eight people were kidnapped and 12 others injured after the gunmen overpowered the policemen

An Ozo titleholder, Emmanuel Ilo, said that some of the armed men dressed in police uniforms and others covered their faces

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Anambra state - Gunmen have kidnapped eight people and injured twelve others during the traditional title ceremony in Amakor village, Nanka community of Orumba North local government area of Anambra state.

An Ozo titleholder, Emmanuel Ilo, said the policemen guarding the venue attempted to resist the attackers but were overpowered.

The policemen guarding the venue were overpowered Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Ilo said about eight people, including the Amakor village chairman, Barr. Obinna Ilo, Emerie Ilo, Sam Eminike, and Chief Asina Okafor, were forced into waiting Sienna vehicles and driven to an unknown location.

As reported by Vanguard, Ilo said he escaped by divine intervention.

“While the event was reaching its climax, some armed men, some of whom covered their faces, stormed the venue. They were accompanied by some community members and immediately began the attack.

“Without any explanation or engagement with the organizers of the event, the men began to scatter things at the venue. They intimidated and brutalized many of the participants and organizers, kicking some of them in their manhood, while the armed men stood by, including some dressed in police uniforms.

“I managed to escape from the scene when the gunmen struck.”

He added that some participants, who managed to escape have been in hiding since then.

The state Police public relations officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was unaware of the incident.

Tochukwu advised the community people to report to the nearest police station.

