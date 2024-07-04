A teacher, Mrs Faith Nwoye, has bagged a 21-year jail term for flogging a nine-year-old pupil to death in Anambra state

Nwoye beat the deceased, Master Henry Okonkwo, into a coma at the Landmark International School

The Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, claimed that the victim could not have died if he had been enrolled in an approved school with qualified teachers

Awka, Anambra state - A special court handling women and children-related matters has sentenced a teacher, Mrs Faith Nwoye to 21 years imprisonment for flogging a nine-year-old pupil to death in Anambra state.

The pupil, Master Henry Okonkwo, died in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Awka after the teacher him into a coma at the Landmark International School Mgbakwu, Awka north local government area of the state.

According to The Nation, Okonkwo was buried in his home town, Igbakwu in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the State.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, regretted that one of the state’s hopefuls died in a manner that could have been avoided.

Chuma-Udeh claimed that the victim could not have died if he had been enrolled in an approved school with qualified teachers, Nigerian Tribune reports.

She was represented at the burial by the Director of Schools in the Ministry of Education, Mrs Ifeoma Onyeneke

She noted that Governor Chukwuma Soludo had declared those operating illegal schools in the State as criminals.

