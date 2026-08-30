Mrs Veronica Rabi Dodo, mother of legal icon Damian Dodo SAN, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at the age of 81

Vice President Shettima, former VP Atiku, Governors Fintiri and Oborevwori were among dignitaries who reached out to the Dodo family

Taraba State Government also mourned Mrs Dodo, describing her death as a profound loss to the state and Nigeria

Mrs Veronica Rabi Dodo, mother of prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Damian Dodo, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. She was 81 years old, having been born on November 29, 1944.

Her passing has drawn an outpouring of condolences from across Nigeria's political, judicial, religious, and military circles. Former military President Ibrahim Babangida, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and former Senate President David Mark are among those who reached out to the bereaved family.

Damian Dodo SAN receives condolences from dignitaries following the death of his mother, Mrs Veronica Rabi Dodo, at the age of 81. Photo credits: Damian Dodo SAN, @UbaMaigari1

Source: Twitter

Adamawa State Governor Umaru Fintiri and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori visited the Dodo family's Maitama residence in Abuja in person, while others conveyed their sympathies by telephone and written messages.

Tributes From Political and Religious Leaders

Shettima offered prayers for the family, saying:

"May the soul of Mama rest in peace. And may God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amin."

Atiku, who also paid a condolence visit, said:

"We have come to condole D. Dodo (SAN) on the irreparable loss of his Mum. May God grant her eternal rest. Amen."

Wike prayed:

"Mama, we have faith that you will be resting in the bosom of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen."

Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara recognised Mrs Dodo's service to the church, saying:

"May Mama's departed soul rest in perfect peace at the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. Thanks for the impact on the church and humanity."

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama shared a personal memory, describing Mrs Dodo as a pillar of support during his time as a parish priest in Wukari, Taraba State. Cardinal John Onaiyekan, writing from New York where he was attending a global peace event, said her life reflected the Christian virtues of perseverance and faith.

"Please take consolation that your dear mother has 'run a good race, fought the good fight and kept the faith'. Her crown of glory is sure in paradise," Onaiyekan said.

Taraba State Government Joins in Mourning

The Taraba state government issued a formal statement of condolence signed by Commissioner for Information Zainab Jalingo on behalf of Governor Agbu Kefas. It described Mrs Dodo as a woman of dignity, resilience, and compassion who played a vital role in nurturing a family that had positively impacted Taraba State and Nigeria.

"The government notes that the passing of a mother is a profound loss, irrespective of age," the statement read.

Among the other prominent figures who visited or reached out were former Chief Justice Mahmud Mohammed, former Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Abubakar, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor Emmanuel Akabe, Senators Sanusi Daggash and Bashir Lado, several Senior Advocates of Nigeria, and retired military officers including former Chiefs of Defence Intelligence AVM Monday Morgan and AVM Mohammed Usman.

Mother of Tinubu's Minister is Dead

In another report, the family of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, has announced the death of her mother, Hajiya Fatima Ladi Binta Musa Musawa.

The announcement was made public on Saturday, June 13, through a statement shared by the minister, confirming the passing and inviting the Muslim community to her funeral rites in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng