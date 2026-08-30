President Tinubu Gives Fresh Appointment to Namesake

President Bola Tinubu named Dr Adeniyi Tinubu as Deputy Director of Logistics and Operations for the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

Dr Adeniyi Tinubu is the CEO of Hudders Field Property Agency–Nigeria and a board member of FIABCI Nigeria

The appointee holds a seat on the CIPS Advisory Board of the National Association of Realtors in the United States

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Adeniyi Tinubu, a real estate executive who shares his surname, as Deputy Director of Logistics and Operations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment brings a figure with an extensive background in property development, international real estate partnerships, and urban renewal into the campaign structure ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Dr Adeniyi Tinubu as Deputy Director of Logistics and Operations for the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council. Photo credit: TinubuAdeniyi

Source: UGC

Who is Dr Adeniyi Tinubu?

According to Harvard University, Dr Adeniyi Tinubu is the Chief Executive Officer of Hudders Field Property Agency–Nigeria, a firm that covers facility management, commercial leasing, advisory services, and sustainable urban renewal. One of his most prominent projects involves plans to convert the historic Iddo Railway Terminal in Lagos into a commercial hub.

Beyond Nigeria, he has led the drive to formalise ties between the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria (AEAN) and the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in the United States — the largest trade association in America. His efforts resulted in AEAN receiving formal recognition as NAR's bilateral cooperating association in Nigeria, opening professional development opportunities for Nigerian practitioners and creating pathways into global markets.

In 2025, NAR appointed Dr Adeniyi Tinubu to the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) Advisory Board, a role that recognised his work in cross-border real estate engagement. He also serves as a board member of FIABCI Nigeria, the local chapter of the International Real Estate Federation.

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Global reach and professional recognition

Through Hudders Field Property Agency, Dr Adeniyi Tinubu has organised trade missions and investment dialogues with stakeholders across the United States, United Kingdom, Ghana, Uganda, South Africa, Tanzania, the Gambia, and Côte d'Ivoire. His institutional partnerships include the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors in the United States and the Ghana Real Estate Professional Association.

He is also an advocate for property technology on the continent, pushing for the use of digital tools and artificial intelligence to improve transparency and asset management in African real estate markets. His work has earned him several recognitions, among them an Award of Excellence from the National Association of Nigeria Northern Students.

Dr Adeniyi Tinubu regularly speaks at local and international forums on urban development and global investment trends.

Source: Legit.ng