Martha Roza Anyayo, a Ugandan, announced in August 2026 that she had been awarded the prestigious UK Chevening Scholarship on her very first application

She will pursue an MSc in Economics and Finance for Development at the University of Bradford, with a focus on financial inclusion in Uganda

Martha credited a close circle of mentors who reviewed her essays, prepared her for interviews, and prayed with her throughout the process

Martha Roza Anyayo, a Ugandan professional, made headlines in August 2026 after announcing that she had secured the prestigious Chevening Scholarship on her very first attempt.

The scholarship earned her a fully funded postgraduate place at a British university.

Graduate wins Chevening scholarship to UK on first try, shares experience. Photo: Martha Roza Anyayo

Source: UGC

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Martha could barely contain her excitement.

"I have done my best to keep calm, but I officially cannot keep calm anymore," she wrote, adding that she was still "pinching" herself at being chosen on a first try.

Lady wins Chevening scholarship to UK University

Martha will be pursuing an MSc in Economics and Finance for Development at the University of Bradford. Her decision is driven by a clear mission: to return home better equipped to advance financial inclusion across Uganda.

She described her ambition to be "a sponge" during her studies, committed to learning, questioning, and absorbing as much as possible before bringing those insights back to her country.

The Chevening Scholarship is awarded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and is widely regarded as one of the most competitive international scholarship programmes in the world. It targets future leaders and individuals with the potential to drive change in their home countries.

The People Behind Her Win

Martha was candid about the support network that helped her get there. She gave special recognition to Faith Edigold Musimenta, Rawlance Ndejjo, and Japhet Aritho, describing them as people who "believed in me, encouraged me, challenged me, reviewed my essays, prepared me for interviews, prayed with me and reminded me to keep going when I had reached the end of myself."

Her LinkedIn post drew warm congratulations from connections who were clearly moved by the achievement.

Theophilus Negule wrote:

"Payback doesn't come on Sunday morning but it sure does come Like Kenneth E Hagin always said - eventually Congratulations thus far on this monumental academic mark...."

Acham Mary Sylvia added:

"You got in, learned hard and smart, stood out and yeah, your efforts paid off."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng