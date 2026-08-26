Sudden tragedy as Eagle Online founder Dotun Oladipo dies at 56

Eagle Online founder Dotun Oladipo suddenly fell ill at his office on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, and died hours later at the hospital

GOCOP president Danlami Nmodu confirmed the death of Oladipo, a former president of the guild, via its WhatsApp platform

IMPCMS described Oladipo's passing as a devastating loss to Nigerian journalism after a career spanning nearly three decades

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dotun Oladipo, the founder and managing editor of Eagle Online and chief executive of Premium Eagle Media Limited, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in Lagos. He was 56.

Oladipo fell ill suddenly while at his office and drove himself to the hospital, where he later died. His passing was confirmed by the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), of which he had previously served as president.

Eagle Online founder Dotun Oladipo dies at 56 in Lagos. Photo credit: @OmipidanIsmail

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, GOCOP president Danlami Nmodu broke the news to members through the guild's WhatsApp platform late on Tuesday night.

"It has just been confirmed that Emeritus President, Mr Dotun Oladipo, died today," Nmodu wrote. "May his soul rest in peace. Amen."

Tributes from IMPCMS

Oladipo also founded the Innovative Media Partners Cooperative Multipurpose Society (IMPCMS) and served as its president. On Wednesday morning, the organisation's general secretary, Nkanu Egbe, released a formal statement announcing his death.

"It is with profound sorrow that I announce the sudden death of our President, Mr Dotun Oladipo, who passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in Lagos, at the age of 56," Egbe wrote. "Mr Oladipo led our cooperative with dedication, alongside a distinguished journalism career spanning nearly three decades. His passing is a devastating loss not only to IMPCMS but to Nigerian journalism as a whole."

Egbe added that the cooperative's executive committee would release further details on funeral arrangements, condolence visits, and interim leadership in due course, and urged members to keep Oladipo's family in their prayers.

A career built across major Nigerian newsrooms

Before launching Eagle Online, Oladipo worked across several of Nigeria's leading print publications.

He served as politics editor at PUNCH Newspapers and also worked with Nigerian Tribune, Nigerian Compass, and The Sun, building a journalism career that stretched across nearly three decades.

Popular journalist, Ismail Omipidan, confirmed the tragic news via his X handle @OmipidanIsmail, stating that while death is inevitable, some deaths raise more questions than answers.

"We all know that death is inevitable. But some deaths raise more questions than answers.

"They say regular exercise keeps us fit. I know the late Dotun Oladipo did a lot of that. In fact, a senior colleague told me he was at the gym with his wife as by 11am yesterday. Yet, reports say he later died of a heart attack. "

Former Supreme Court Justice Kalgo is Dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Aminu Tambuwal paid tribute to retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo following his death.

Kalgo, who held the CON national honour, served on the Supreme Court from 1998 until his retirement in 2007.

Tambuwal said Kalgo's passing was a loss to Nigeria's judiciary, the legal profession and the people of Kebbi state.

Source: Legit.ng