A massive flash flood and mudslide along the Nepal-Tibet border killed more than 100 people on August 26, 2026

Hundreds of tourists are unaccounted for, including 54 Americans, 33 British nationals, and more than 100 Indians

Survivors described watching family members swept away, while army personnel, police, and power workers are also among the missing

A catastrophic flash flood and mudslide along the Nepal-Tibet border has killed more than 100 people and left hundreds of tourists unaccounted for, with rescue teams racing to locate survivors across multiple districts.

Nepal police confirmed a death toll of 100 as of 20:30 local time on August 26, 2026, with the highest concentration of deaths recorded in Chitwan district, where 33 bodies were recovered.

Rescue teams search for survivors after a deadly flash flood and mudslide along the Nepal-Tibet border. Photo: Reuters

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The remaining fatalities were spread across Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun, and Nawalpur districts, BBC reports.

Nepal Flood Kills 100 as 579 People Remain Missing

According to Nepali police, 579 tourists are missing in total, of whom 466 are foreign nationals from 28 countries. Among those unaccounted for are 54 Americans, 33 British nationals, and more than 100 Indian nationals, most of whom were travelling towards Mansarovar, a pilgrimage destination near the India-Nepal border, according to Nepal's Tourism Board.

The missing also include 44 army personnel, 28 police officers, 13 armed police, and 60 workers from power projects in the affected area.

Foreign Tourists Among Hundreds Missing After Mudslide

Authorities initially suspected an earthquake may have set off the disaster. Nepal's foreign minister told parliament that preliminary information pointed to a quake triggering a landslide and subsequent flooding.

However, the US Geological Survey later said further analysis of long-period seismic waves showed "the seismic energy was instead generated by a landslide," ruling out an earthquake as the primary cause.

Scientists suggested an ice avalanche may have been the original trigger. Professor Liz Stephens of the University of Reading said large volumes of ice and rock would have surged into the river, potentially creating a temporary dam. When that dam gave way, it released a sudden, devastating wave of water and sediment downstream.

In Tibet's Gyirong, Chinese state media reported three deaths and 265 people missing, with the People's Liberation Army activating its emergency response plan and deploying aerial reconnaissance drones over the border area.

Survivors Describe the Disaster

Kalpana Malla, from Nepal's Nuwakot district, said she watched the flood sweep away her father, mother, sister, and her sister's children. "They could not escape the flood; there was no chance at all," she said. "This flood took everything, but my son and I climbed the rooftop of a house and survived but couldn't explain how."

Trekking guide Sonam Dorjee, who narrowly escaped because he had left his village of Rasuwa Syafru Besi an hour before the flood struck, said his house had collapsed and his sister, Dechen Tamang, along with her husband, remained missing.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the "entire nation has been left shocked and deeply distressed," adding that the government had "immediately mobilised all its resources" for rescue operations.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the scenes as "devastating" and said his government would do "everything we can to support British nationals impacted in the region."

Initial government estimates put damage to roads and bridges at more than 15 billion Nepalese rupees, equivalent to roughly $98 million.

Chiba Floods: Eight dead as Japan records historic rainfall

Earlier, Legit.ng at least six people have died and five more were injured in Japan's Chiba prefecture after rainfall authorities described as "unprecedented" battered the region east of Tokyo on Thursday, August 2025.

Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai confirmed the deaths in a Friday morning press briefing, saying the prefecture had recorded over 100mm of rainfall per hour since Thursday, August 13, afternoon — roughly three times the normal August average and the highest ever logged in Japanese history.

Source: Legit.ng