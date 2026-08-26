A fire tore through the maternity ward nursery at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad on August 26, 2026

Rescue sources said the blaze started after an air conditioning compressor exploded inside the unit where the babies were being cared for

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate investigation and promised action against anyone found responsible for the tragedy

At least 14 newborn babies died after a fire ripped through the nursery of the maternity ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in what is being described as one of the country's deadliest hospital fires in recent memory.

The fire started at around 7 a.m. local time and is believed to have been triggered by an air conditioning compressor explosion inside the unit where the infants were receiving care, according to rescue sources. Hospital workers managed to pull one child to safety.

Emergency responders work at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the nursery fire. Photo: Reuters

Source: Getty Images

Locked Doors and Narrow Escapes

According to CNN, witnesses described chaotic scenes as the fire spread through the ward. Multiple people reported finding doors in the ward locked as they tried to escape. A woman named Muneeba, who was at the hospital visiting relatives, said she managed to get out with her nephew and sister-in-law just as flames began to spread.

"Thank God our baby is safe," she said.

Outside the hospital, a father whose three-day-old child was among those killed spoke to reporters through tears.

"No one can understand the pain I'm going through," he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Orders Inquiry

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was "deeply saddened by this tragic incident" and directed that an investigation begin immediately. His office confirmed he has promised "strict action against anyone found responsible."

Sharmila Sahibah Faruqui, a member of Pakistan's national assembly, posted her reaction on X, describing the deaths as "shameful and unforgivable."

She urged authorities not to shield those at fault behind another inquiry process, writing: "Heads must roll. Please do not hide behind another inquiry committee. Those responsible must be taken to task."

A System Under Pressure

PIMS is the largest hospital in Pakistan's capital and sits on a sprawling site in the heart of Islamabad. Despite its size, it is a government-run facility, and public hospitals across Pakistan have long faced scrutiny over ageing infrastructure, understaffing, and limited emergency readiness.

Pakistan has seen a series of deadly fires in recent years, many linked to outdated electrical systems in public buildings. Earlier in 2026, a shopping centre fire in Karachi killed at least 67 people. In June 2022, a fire at a children's hospital in Lahore destroyed thousands of dollars worth of medicine.

Five die instantly after bus catches fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five people lost their lives while 10 others suffered injuries in a fatal road accident along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in Ogun state on Thursday, May 28.

The crash, which involved a single vehicle, occurred around the Iyana Egbado area at about 11:12 am. Authorities said the vehicle burst into flames after the incident, Punch reported.

Source: Legit.ng