The Oyo state government has declared a public holiday for the Isese Day celebration for traditionalists across the state

Governor Seyi Makinde said the Isese Day celebration should be used to pray for peace, unity and stability

This was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo

Oyo state, Ibadan - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared Monday, August 21, a maiden public holiday to celebrate Isese Day for traditionalists across the state.

The Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, August 18, The Punch reported.

Governor Makinde declares Monday a public holiday for the Isese celebration. Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The circular, “Declaration of holiday to mark traditional religious festivity in Oyo State”, also stated that Governor Mkainde approved August 20 of every year as Isese day.

“Towards this end, Monday, August 21, 2023, has been declared as the maiden Public Holiday to commemorate this year’s festivity in the state.

“His Excellency has therefore requested that the occasion be used to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the State in particular, and the Country in general.

“Kindly give His Excellency’s approval, as conveyed, the widest publicity it deserves.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that for allegedly defaming the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, among other offences, a popular Isese devotee and activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, a.k.a. Talọlọrun (Who is God), has been remanded in prison.

A post on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 17, disclosed that Talọlọrun was arrested on August 16 in Ibadan and taken to a police station in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Legit.ng reported that traditional worshippers in Ilorin Kwara State had been given a note of warning by the Council of Ulama (Islamic clerics) not to observe nor celebrate the Isese festival.

The Islamic cleric noted that the Ilorin Emirate would not condone any form of traditional festival or rites.

Ilorin is increasingly becoming the scene of an epic clash between Muslims and traditionalists (Isese).

Recent incidents are markers of the religious animosity which started when a traditional worshipper of Obatala, Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, was prevented from hosting a planned festival for adherents of Isese.

Although top police operatives waded in, met with Muslims and traditionalists and sued for peace, the crisis has refused to abate.

