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Benue Govt Announces Free Skills-to-Jobs Programme, How To Apply and Link Emerge
Nigeria

Benue Govt Announces Free Skills-to-Jobs Programme, How To Apply and Link Emerge

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • The Benue State Government announced that the iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme is now open for free applications
  • Young people living in Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the FCT are eligible to apply for the programme
  • The iDICE initiative is a Federal Government of Nigeria scheme aimed at building digital skills and linking youths to employment

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The Benue State Government has announced that the iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme is open for applications, inviting young people across seven states and the Federal Capital Territory to enrol for free digital skills training.

The announcement was made via the official X account of the Benue State Government, @benuestategovt, which encouraged eligible young residents to apply without delay.

The iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme invites young people from seven states and the Federal Capital Territory to apply.
The iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme invites youths from seven states, including the FCT, to apply for free digital skills training. Photo credit: Alia Hyacinth
Source: Twitter

Residents of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the FCT qualify for the programme, which is designed to give participants practical, in-demand digital skills and connect them with real employment opportunities upon completion.

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What the iDICE programme offers

According to the announcement, all applications are completely free of charge. The programme covers digital skills that are currently sought after by employers, with the goal of creating a direct pathway from training into jobs for participating youths.

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iDICE is a Federal Government of Nigeria initiative, developed and run in partnership with state governments. Its broader objective is to unlock the economic potential of Nigeria's technology and creative industries by equipping young Nigerians with the competencies needed to compete in a digital economy.

How to apply

Interested applicants are asked to visit the official iDICE website to complete their registration. The application portal is open now, and the programme organisers have urged youths not to delay, given the significance of the opportunity for career development.

The initiative forms part of wider federal efforts to address youth unemployment in Nigeria by building a pipeline of digitally skilled workers who can contribute meaningfully to the country's growing technology and creative sectors.

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FG launches digital training academy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 36 states and the FCT.

The academy went live on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the Federal Government's National Skilling Project.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Benue State
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