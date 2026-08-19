The Benue State Government announced that the iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme is now open for free applications

Young people living in Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the FCT are eligible to apply for the programme

The iDICE initiative is a Federal Government of Nigeria scheme aimed at building digital skills and linking youths to employment

The Benue State Government has announced that the iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme is open for applications, inviting young people across seven states and the Federal Capital Territory to enrol for free digital skills training.

The announcement was made via the official X account of the Benue State Government, @benuestategovt, which encouraged eligible young residents to apply without delay.

The iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme invites youths from seven states, including the FCT, to apply for free digital skills training. Photo credit: Alia Hyacinth

Source: Twitter

Residents of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the FCT qualify for the programme, which is designed to give participants practical, in-demand digital skills and connect them with real employment opportunities upon completion.

What the iDICE programme offers

According to the announcement, all applications are completely free of charge. The programme covers digital skills that are currently sought after by employers, with the goal of creating a direct pathway from training into jobs for participating youths.

iDICE is a Federal Government of Nigeria initiative, developed and run in partnership with state governments. Its broader objective is to unlock the economic potential of Nigeria's technology and creative industries by equipping young Nigerians with the competencies needed to compete in a digital economy.

How to apply

Interested applicants are asked to visit the official iDICE website to complete their registration. The application portal is open now, and the programme organisers have urged youths not to delay, given the significance of the opportunity for career development.

The initiative forms part of wider federal efforts to address youth unemployment in Nigeria by building a pipeline of digitally skilled workers who can contribute meaningfully to the country's growing technology and creative sectors.

FG launches digital training academy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 36 states and the FCT.

The academy went live on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the Federal Government's National Skilling Project.

Source: Legit.ng