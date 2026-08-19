The French government has outlined mandatory steps that long-stay visa holders must complete within a set period of arriving in France

Holders who fail to validate their visa face serious consequences, including the loss of legal residency status in the country

The rules also clarify conditions around expired permits, travel within the Schengen Area, and which categories of people are exempt

The French government has published clear guidelines detailing what holders of long-stay visas must do immediately upon arrival in France, with strict deadlines and serious penalties for noncompliance.

According to official French government guidance, the first obligation for most long-stay visa holders is to validate their visa through the Office Français de l'Immigration et de l'Intégration (OFII) website within three months of arriving in France.

France publishes rule long-stay visa holders must follow. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The validation process requires the holder to submit their email address, visa information, date of arrival, French residential address, and payment details.

France: What happens if you skip validation

Failing to complete this step carries significant consequences. A holder who does not validate their long-stay visa within the three-month window loses their legal right to remain in France and is also barred from re-entering the broader Schengen Area.

The French government has made clear that the long-stay visa, when validated, serves as a residence permit, making the process essential for anyone intending to stay long-term.

For holders whose visa specifically states "request residence permit," a separate process applies. These individuals must present themselves at their local Prefecture within two months of arrival to complete the appropriate application, rather than going through the OFII online portal.

Exemptions, expired permits and travel rules

Not everyone is subject to the validation requirement. Minors under the age of 18 are exempt, although working minors aged 16 to 18 remain subject to the rules.

For those whose residence permits have expired, the government has clarified that renewal applications must be submitted at the Prefecture, not at a consulate or embassy. Holders with expired permits may still travel, provided they carry a renewal certificate with the expired permit.

The guidance was published on the French government's official immigration platform and applies to holders of long-stay visas entering France in 2026.

Residency permit: UAE announces salary requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit in the country.

The UAE stated that foreigners whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000 monthly to meet the financial requirement.

Source: Legit.ng