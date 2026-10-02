Speed Darlington broke his silence on the celebrity boxing match where Carter Efe defeated him

The Nigerian rapper took to Instagram to address what he believes led to the outcome of the fight

Fans have been reacting to his explanation, with some telling him to stop seeking a rematch

Speed Darlington has finally spoken out about his loss to Carter Efe in their celebrity boxing match, offering his own take on why things went the way they did.

The Nigerian rapper, widely known as Akpi, shared the video on Friday, 10 October 2026, via his Instagram page. Filmed on a rooftop terrace with a city skyline stretching behind him, Speed Darlington addressed the match directly, explaining the factors he believes contributed to Carter Efe's victory over him.

Reactions as Speed Darlington finally shares why Carter Efe beat him in celebrity boxing match. Photo credit@carterefe/@speeddaringtv

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington opens up on boxing loss

The Enugu-born entertainer has been a consistent presence on Nigerian social media, never shying away from controversy or candid self-expression. This time, rather than brushing off the defeat, the singer chose to unpack it publicly, delivering his thoughts in the energetic, unfiltered style his followers have come to expect.

Speed Darlington sends memo ot boxing match organisers over loss. Photo credit@speeddaringtv

Source: Instagram

While he did not concede that Carter Efe was simply the better fighter on the night, he laid out his reasoning for why the result played out as it did, sparking fresh debate among fans.

Here is the Instagram video of Speed Darlington speaking about his defeat:

Fans react to Speed Darlington's explanation

The video drew swift responses from fans, with many divided between sympathy and amusement. Some felt he was overthinking a result he should simply accept, while others were firmly in his corner.

@tcokafor wrote:

"See person wey Dem beat 2 times still dey beg for rematch Akpi infant you won the match just rest Nwannem"

@stanalieke shared:

"Congratulations Akpi. You are my winner"

@cute9jamedia commented:

"Na true!! Ikpi won.

@lonelychime_ reacted:

"Look at the age difference. You did well big man."

@murphyjayy_ stated:

"Remove your glasses make we see blow wey Carter give you for eye.

@young_money2589 reacted:

"Akpi which kind baddie punch be that You failed? us we wey be ur fans ooo

Fans raise alarm over Speed Darlington's absence

Legit.ng reported that a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody.

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any videos on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

Source: Legit.ng