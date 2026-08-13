Rivers State Police paraded 18 suspected criminals, including a fake soldier caught driving an Army-coloured Toyota Hilux in Port Harcourt

Three suspects were arrested in connection with a June 29 attack that killed two police officers and left another with an amputated leg

Rivers State Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju said operatives recovered 47 firearms, 102 rounds of ammunition and 12 stolen vehicles within the period

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Rivers State Police Command has paraded 18 suspected criminals and displayed 47 recovered firearms following a two-month crackdown spanning June to August 2026.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, presented the arrested suspects alongside exhibits that included 12 stolen vehicles, 102 rounds of live ammunition, five live cartridges and 11 cutlasses.

Rivers Police seize 47 firearms, nab 18 suspects, including a fake soldier. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Adepoju made this known while addressing journalists on Thursday, August 13, 2025

Killing of 2 officers triggers manhunt

Among the most significant arrests were three men linked to a deadly ambush on June 29, 2026, in which gunmen attacked officers on stop-and-search duty at Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Two officers were killed, others were wounded, and one had his leg amputated. Two AK-47 rifles were also taken during the attack.

Adepoju said operatives from the Violent Crime Response Unit tracked down the suspects and recovered the stolen rifles from a hideout in Omagwa.

Those arrested are Maduabuchi Emeka, 34, described as the gang leader; Chinedu Owhor, 42; and Kamachi Joe, 28, who served as the group's armourer. A fourth suspect remains at large.

Fake soldier nabbed with stolen Hilux vehicles

One of the more unusual arrests involved Andrew Atausi, 49, who was intercepted on August 10 along the Ada George axis of Port Harcourt while dressed in military uniform and driving a Toyota Hilux painted in Army colours.

According to Vanguard, he later admitted during questioning that he has no affiliation with the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Investigators found three Toyota Hilux vehicles without registration numbers and one Toyota Corona Premio with registration number BNY 380 ES in his possession.

The chassis and engine numbers on the vehicles had been tampered with, and an axe along with military gear was also recovered from him.

Other suspects paraded included five members of a kidnapping syndicate arrested in Oyigbo Local Government Area, who confessed to abductions across communities including Kom-Kom, Railway, Obeama and Afam.

Two additional members of the same network, Anele Ogbogu, 35, and Kenneth Eke, 38, were arrested on July 27, with an AK-47 and an SMG rifle recovered from them.

A one-chance robbery team was also arrested, comprising Uche Samuel, 45, and Nkechi Amadi, 42, both of whom confessed to their involvement.

Command vows to sustain pressure on criminals

Adepoju said the command is working alongside the military, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies to sustain the momentum.

He called on parents to monitor their children and keep them away from cultism, armed robbery and fraud.

Rivers police bust 18 criminals: recover 47 firearms and 12 stolen vehicles

Source: Original

Police arrest Pastor Makinde

Recall that Ogun State Police Command arrested Kehinde Makinde, known as Pastor Kenny, in Ibadan on August 3, 2026, after four months of surveillance

Makinde allegedly collected ₦2.5 million from 18 fellowship members in Saje, Adatan, under the guise of a government-sponsored pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Police said the suspect also targeted victims in Ogun, Oyo and Osun states through fake spiritual deliverance sessions.

Police arrest ‘fake politician’ over appointment scam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kwara Police arrested Adeola Badru for allegedly defrauding businessman Joseph Olugbenga of N300 million in a fake federal appointment deal

Police said Badru posed as a politician with strong connections and promised Olugbenga a slot in the South West Development Commission

The suspect was tracked to Ibadan, confessed to the crime, and would be charged in court as police warned against political fraudsters.

Source: Legit.ng