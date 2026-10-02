UK Announces 4 Approved English Test Providers for Foreigners Seeking Visa
- The UK government has published an official list of approved Secure English Language Test providers that foreigners must use when applying for a visa
- The list differs depending on whether the applicant is taking the test inside or outside the United Kingdom
- Four providers appear across both categories, though one option available inside the UK is replaced by a different provider for those applying from abroad
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The UK government has named four approved providers of the Secure English Language Test (SELT), the mandatory English proficiency examination that foreign nationals must pass as part of the visa application process to enter or remain in the country.
According to the federal government, approved providers vary slightly depending on where the applicant is when they sit the test, meaning foreigners cannot simply choose any institution that offers an English language qualification.
Approved SELT providers in the UK
Those already in the United Kingdom must take their SELT with one of the following four bodies:
- Trinity College London
- IELTS SELT Consortium
- LANGUAGECERT
- Pearson
Approved SELT providers outside the UK
Applicants sitting the test from outside Britain have access to a slightly different list. Trinity College London is not available in this category; PSI Services (UK) Ltd replaces it. The full list for overseas applicants is:
- PSI Services (UK) Ltd
- IELTS SELT Consortium
- LANGUAGECERT
- Pearson
This distinction matters for Nigerians and other African nationals applying for UK visas, including student, work, and family visas, because submitting results from an unapproved provider could lead to visa refusal, regardless of the score achieved.
The SELT requirement is separate from general English language certificates such as standard IELTS academic results, which are used for university admissions. The SELT is specifically designed to meet UK Visas and Immigration requirements and must be taken at an authorised test centre affiliated with one of the listed providers.
See the full list of approved providers and tests on the UK government's official guidance page.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced 15 visa routes that require foreigners to take the English language test.
UK family visa: English language test exemption
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the five groups of people exempt from proving their English language skills when applying for a UK family visa.
The exemptions include people over 65 and adults travelling to the UK to receive care from a relative, easing a requirement that can be a major hurdle for applicants.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng