The UK government has published an official list of approved Secure English Language Test providers that foreigners must use when applying for a visa

The list differs depending on whether the applicant is taking the test inside or outside the United Kingdom

Four providers appear across both categories, though one option available inside the UK is replaced by a different provider for those applying from abroad

The UK government has named four approved providers of the Secure English Language Test (SELT), the mandatory English proficiency examination that foreign nationals must pass as part of the visa application process to enter or remain in the country.

According to the federal government, approved providers vary slightly depending on where the applicant is when they sit the test, meaning foreigners cannot simply choose any institution that offers an English language qualification.

The UK mentions 4 approved English test providers for visa-seeking foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Approved SELT providers in the UK

Those already in the United Kingdom must take their SELT with one of the following four bodies:

- Trinity College London

- IELTS SELT Consortium

- LANGUAGECERT

- Pearson

Approved SELT providers outside the UK

Applicants sitting the test from outside Britain have access to a slightly different list. Trinity College London is not available in this category; PSI Services (UK) Ltd replaces it. The full list for overseas applicants is:

- PSI Services (UK) Ltd

- IELTS SELT Consortium

- LANGUAGECERT

- Pearson

This distinction matters for Nigerians and other African nationals applying for UK visas, including student, work, and family visas, because submitting results from an unapproved provider could lead to visa refusal, regardless of the score achieved.

The SELT requirement is separate from general English language certificates such as standard IELTS academic results, which are used for university admissions. The SELT is specifically designed to meet UK Visas and Immigration requirements and must be taken at an authorised test centre affiliated with one of the listed providers.

See the full list of approved providers and tests on the UK government's official guidance page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced 15 visa routes that require foreigners to take the English language test.

UK family visa: English language test exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the five groups of people exempt from proving their English language skills when applying for a UK family visa.

The exemptions include people over 65 and adults travelling to the UK to receive care from a relative, easing a requirement that can be a major hurdle for applicants.

Source: Legit.ng