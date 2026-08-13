The Concerned National APC Stakeholders Forum inaugurated state coordinators as Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Canvassers on Thursday

National Coordinator Dr. Dominic Alancha told the new coordinators that the 2027 campaign must be built on persuasion and performance

Alancha warned coordinators against insulting opponents or spreading unverified information as the group targets ward and polling unit structures

A pro-Tinubu group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned its members against using intimidation tactics in the run-up to the 2027 general elections, saying the President's re-election bid must be anchored on policy record and community engagement.

The Concerned National APC Stakeholders Forum made the position clear on Thursday, August 13, in Abuja during the inauguration of its state coordinators, who were formally designated as Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Canvassers.

Key APC stakeholders inaugurated state coordinators as Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Canvassers in Abuja. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Campaign of ideas, not intimidation

Addressing the new coordinators, the forum's National Coordinator, Dr. Dominic Alancha, said the group's approach to the 2027 campaign would be defined by how it conducts itself at the community level, not at rallies or television appearances.

"Our campaign must be a campaign of ideas, engagement, persuasion and performance, not intimidation or abuse," Alancha said.

He asked the coordinators to explain President Bola Tinubu's policies to ordinary Nigerians, acknowledge the hardships many are facing, and respond to misinformation with facts rather than aggression.

He said the forum wanted Nigerians to judge the administration by its record, policies and capacity to deliver.

Alancha also drew a clear line on conduct, telling the coordinators:

"Do not create unnecessary enemies. Do not insult political opponents. Do not spread unverified information. Do not allow personal ambition to destroy collective interest."

Grassroots structure the focus

Alancha said the inauguration of state coordinators was central to the forum's strategy because elections are ultimately decided by voters at polling units, not by politicians at the top of the party structure.

He described the coordinators as "ambassadors," "vote mobilisers," and "frontline defenders" of the party's democratic mandate.

He instructed them to build structures across local government areas, wards, and polling units, and to maintain contact with communities beyond election season.

"If we deliver the polling units, we will deliver the wards. If we deliver the wards, we will deliver the local governments. If we deliver the local governments, we will deliver the states. And if we deliver the states, we will secure victory in 2027," he said.

Guest speaker Dr. Alabi Femi, who spoke on the theme "Engendering Progressive Governance: The Role of Citizens," described the inauguration as a chance to deepen grassroots participation in democratic processes, urging members to communicate with facts and promote national unity.

2027 election: APC beats INEC deadline

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress finished uploading its candidates for all elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections, completing the exercise before the Independent National Electoral Commission's original deadline of Saturday, August 8, 2026.

APC National Chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda said the party submitted candidates for positions ranging from State House of Assembly seats to the presidency across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng