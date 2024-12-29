In a fierce clash between the Nigerian Army and suspected ESN fighters in Osina, Imo State, two soldiers were killed, and one remains missing

The incident occurred when troops responded to a distress call about an attack by IPOB/ESN fighters, leading to multiple gunfights and the recovery of several weapons

The Nigerian Army continues to pursue the assailants, urging residents to provide intelligence on criminal activities to aid ongoing operations

In a recent clash between the Nigerian Army and suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Osina, Ideato North LGA of Imo State, two soldiers were killed and one has been declared

The ESN is the armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The incident was confirmed by Joseph Akubo, spokesperson for the 34 Artillery Brigade, in a statement on Saturday.

Details of the Incident

The clash occurred on Friday when troops responded to a distress call about an attack by IPOB/ESN fighters while returning from a routine patrol.

According to Akubo, the dissidents were caught off guard and retreated in disarray. Unfortunately, two soldiers were killed in action, and another remains missing.

The assailants seized weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a tear gas launcher.

The bodies of the fallen soldiers were recovered as troops pursued the fleeing assailants. The troops later intercepted the suspected fighters at Nkwachi community, leading to another intense gunfight.

During this engagement, one of the dissidents was neutralized, and others fled into a nearby forest, unable to withstand the superior firepower of the troops.

An AK-47 rifle with a fully loaded magazine was recovered during this operation.

Ongoing Operations and Community Support

The troops continued their pursuit into Umalouma forest, where they faced resistance.

Overwhelmed by the troops’ firepower, the dissidents abandoned their weapons and fled into the dense forest with severe injuries.

The Nigerian Army recovered five AK-47 rifles, one fabrique nationale rifle, two magazines, and a tear gas launcher.

The Nigerian Army has appealed to peace-loving residents of Imo State to support ongoing military operations by providing timely intelligence on the movements and hideouts of these criminals.

