Dosunmu Oluwatitofade Johnson, an IT student in Nigeria, claimed to be the first SIWES trainee ever to receive a termination letter

His supervisor dismissed him on the morning he returned to work, citing a single unauthorised absence

The student shared the formal termination letter on X, where it quickly drew widespread attention

Dosunmu Oluwatitofade Johnson, a Nigerian IT student on industrial attachment, found himself out of his SIWES placement after missing just one day of work without prior approval.

The student, who goes by @Titodrips on X, shared the news on the platform alongside a photograph of the termination letter he received on the morning he returned to the office.

IT student sacked over one day absence. Photo credit: @Titodrips/X.

Source: Twitter

"Let it be known today that I am officially the first IT student to get sacked. I missed work for just one day, got back this morning, and the first thing my supervisor did was sack me. This SIWES is one for the history books," he wrote.

The Termination Letter

The letter, dated 6th August 2026 and signed by his supervisor, Engr. Ola, was addressed directly to him by full name.

It read in part:

"This letter serves as formal notification that your Industrial Training (SIWES) attachment has been terminated with immediate effect. This decision was made due to your absence from work without prior approval or adequate notification on one working day."

The letter also acknowledged his contributions during his time at the organisation before advising him to return any company property and complete clearance procedures.

It closed with wishes for success in his future academic and professional endeavours in Nigeria.

SIWES Sack Stirs Online Conversation

The Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme, commonly known as SIWES is a federal government programme coordinated by the Industrial Training Fund.

It places Nigerian undergraduate students in workplaces relevant to their fields of study, giving them hands-on exposure before graduation.

For most students, the placement is a straightforward rite of passage.

For Titodrips, it ended abruptly over a single day's absence, a turn of events that he clearly did not see coming when he walked into work that morning.

See the post below:

Man sacked from new job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man explained why he refused to lead the opening prayer at his workplace.

He said he recently got a job and was asked to lead the opening prayer, but he immediately refused.

Source: Legit.ng