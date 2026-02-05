Security forces in Edo State carried out a daring night raid in Agbede Forest, leading to the arrest of six suspected kidnappers

The operation was based on intelligence provided by a victim who identified the camp where he had been held captive

Authorities said the arrests sent a strong warning to criminal groups that Edo forests would no longer serve as safe havens

The Edo State Police Command confirmed the arrest of six suspected kidnappers during a joint night raid in Agbede Forest, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, followed a major intelligence breakthrough provided by a kidnapped victim.

In a statement issued on February 5, the command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, explained that the victim was able to identify the forest camp where he had been held captive. She said the raid underscored the determination of security forces to confront crime at its roots.

Intelligence-led operation in Agbede Forest

According to the statement, “The Edo State Police Command, in the early hours of Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, carried out a daring raid deep in the Agbede Forest, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, leading to the arrest of six suspects.

“The operation was launched following a critical intelligence breakthrough provided by a kidnapped victim who was able to clearly identify the forest camp where he had been held captive.

“Acting on this lead, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, personally led a formidable joint team comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Edo State Security Corps, and local hunters into the heart of the forest under the cover of darkness.”

The statement further revealed that the team travelled for three hours by vehicle before advancing on foot through dense forest paths and crossing several locally constructed wooden bridges. At about 3:45 a.m., the camp was cordoned off, preventing escape.

Identities of arrested suspects

The suspects arrested during the raid were identified as:

• Mikel Gendaga, male, 41, from Benue State

• Yusuf Abubakar, male, 34, from Kano State

• Isyaka Abraham, male, 30, from Kogi State

• Isyaka Abubakar, male, 37, from Kano State

• Mohammed Sumo, male, 20, from Kano State

• Mohammed Abubakar, male, 25, from Kano State

Ikoedem confirmed that the suspects were being profiled and investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department in Benin ahead of prosecution.

Commissioner of police issues warning

Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonika described the raid as a strong message to criminal groups. He praised the courage and discipline of the joint team and emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to taking the fight against organised crime into remote hideouts, warning that Edo State forests would no longer serve as safe havens for criminals.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and to provide timely and credible information to security agencies, assuring that intelligence-led operations would continue to protect lives and property.

The PUNCH reported that operatives of the Edo State Police Command had earlier arrested two suspected kidnappers during a routine patrol along the Auchi–Igarra Highway in Edo North.

The suspects, identified as Muhammed Muamadu Haru, 35, and Abubakar Muhammed Haruna, 25, were apprehended by the Igarra Area Command on January 28 at about 1:30 p.m.

