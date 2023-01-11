Peter Obi has silenced critics referring to him as a stingy man during his campaign in Anambra

The former Anambra state governor stated that the presidency needed someone of that calibre

He stated development can only be achieved that way as he is willing to inculcate that trend into Nigeria's political system

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Anambra, Awka - The presidential bannerman of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has revealed that only a stingy president can foster the development that Nigeria needs.

Obi made this remark on Tuesday, January 10 during a town hall meeting with traditional heads in Anambra state as part of his campaign activities in the build-up to next month's presidential polls.

Political pundits have often time referred to Peter Obi as the underdog of the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Prior to Obi's remark, many critics like the opposition parties have described the Labour Party's bannerman as a stingy man.

While speaking to traditional rulers in Awka, Peter Obi as reported by the Nigerian Tribune was quoted saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“They said that I am a stingy man and I say they didn’t say that I am extravagant or that I embezzled public funds only that I am stingy and I tell you the job and the Presidency of our country needs a stingy person."

He also noted that, unlike other frontrunners for the 2023 presidential polls, he and his vice as well as the national chairman of the Labour Party have an age advantage and qualifications to lead the country and salvage it from its current predicament.

Obi stated that the role of a President requires an individual with mental and physical strength.

He said:

“Nigeria needs a strong and vibrant person as President and one that is in tune with the trending and modern style of leadership so that our country would be counted among the committee of great Nations in the world.”

Obi promises clampdown on incessant strike actions in tertiary institutions

He further addressed the issue of the incessant strike action in Nigerian universities while noting that his administration will do justice to it and ensure adequate reforms are carried out in the education sector.

He said:

“Why would our Universities be on strike? There is no justification for that because people are interested in sharing oil money and they are not producing anything come to think of it, the money that they are stealing is about the amount that can be used to fix our Universities and educational system”

Source: Legit.ng