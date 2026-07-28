Governor Seyi Makinde has fulfilled a promise he made to a physically challenged Ibadan resident who publicly appealed for a house earlier this year

A video now circulating online shows the beneficiary celebrating in his new home months after the governor's pledge

The development has drawn reactions from Nigerians, with many praising Makinde for keeping his promise

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has made good on a promise he gave to a physically challenged man who publicly asked him for a house in February 2026, with a video of the beneficiary in his new home now circulating online.

The video, shared on Monday, July 27, 2026, by verified X account @Oyoaffairs, shows the man seated in a wheelchair inside the house, surrounded by several people who appeared to be celebrating the occasion with him.

Gov Makinde fulfils promise as physically challenged Ibadan man gets a new house. Photo credit: seyimakinde, Oyoaffairs

Source: Twitter

From public appeal to new home

The man, who is from Ibadan, approached the governor earlier this year with a request for a home. The appeal drew public attention at the time, and Makinde reportedly committed to providing the accommodation.

Months later, the promise has been fulfilled.

The post described the man as "the latest landlord in town" and congratulated him on the development.

Reactions from Nigerians

The clip spread quickly on social media and prompted warm responses from residents of the state.

@aninas9488 praised the governor, writing:

"Talk and do governor @seyimakinde 🙏🏽"

@kennylekel added:

"Our governor with the doings."

@Kenwithgrace expressed joy on behalf of the family:

"Eyaa! What a blessing, congratulations to the family, I'm happy for them. Thank you very much governor senior seyi makinde."

@aweadeyinka4 noted a personal connection to the beneficiary:

"Over the years I sabi this man for Ibadan. Happy for him."

Watch the video of his appeal below:

Watch the video of the man in his new home here:

Makinde hands over power to deputy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde asked the Oyo state House of Assembly to approve his annual leave from August 10 to September 11, 2026, with Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal set to oversee state affairs during the period.

The state House of Assembly unanimously approved Makinde's request during plenary, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Muhammed Fadeyi in the absence of Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin.

Source: Legit.ng