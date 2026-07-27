Canada said 175 visitors who travelled to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup later applied for asylum, with Nigerians accounting for 10 claims

Ghana recorded the highest number of asylum applications with 25, while Kenya led among non-participating countries with 15

Canadian authorities said more than 26,000 FIFA-related visas were issued for the tournament

A total of 10 Nigerians were among 175 visitors who travelled to Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and later applied for asylum, according to figures released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The data, published by the Canadian immigration department and reported by The Globe and Mail, showed that the asylum claims were filed by individuals who had identified themselves as FIFA World Cup visitors in their temporary residence applications.

Canada has released figures on asylum claims filed by visitors who attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada co-hosted the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the United States and Mexico, hosting 13 matches in Toronto and Vancouver. More than 26,000 visas were issued to visitors connected to the tournament.

Which countries recorded the most asylum claims?

The IRCC figures showed that Ghana recorded the highest number of asylum applications among World Cup visitors, with 25 claims.

Egypt and Colombia each accounted for 15 claims, while Senegal recorded 10 and Ecuador had five among countries whose national teams participated in matches hosted by Canada.

Among countries that did not qualify for the tournament but whose citizens travelled to Canada during the competition, Kenya recorded 15 asylum claims.

China, Bangladesh and Nigeria each accounted for 10 claims, while Burundi, Nepal and Pakistan recorded five each.

The department also disclosed that an additional five asylum applications came from travellers who entered Canada using electronic travel authorisations rather than temporary resident visas.

What did Canadian immigration authorities say?

Responding to enquiries on the figures, IRCC said 175 people who had obtained FIFA related temporary residence approvals later sought refugee protection.

"As of July 20, 2026, of the 26,111 individuals with prior FIFA-related approved temporary residence applications, 175 people later submitted asylum claims.

"It is important to note that this data only includes applicants who flagged 'FIFA World Cup 26' in their temporary residence applications."

The department added that the number could still increase if more visitors who attended the tournament later overstayed their visas and filed asylum claims.

Canada had warned visitors before the World Cup

Before the tournament began, Canadian authorities repeatedly reminded travellers that buying a World Cup ticket did not guarantee a visa or entry into the country.

Officials said all visa applications would undergo thorough screening and warned that travellers could be denied visas or refused entry if immigration officers believed they might not leave Canada after the competition.

According to The Globe and Mail, immigration consultant Andy Semotiuk had disclosed before the tournament that several visa applicants from Ghana were refused entry permits because of concerns they could remain in Canada after the event.

Toronto based immigration lawyer Stephen Green described the number of asylum claims as relatively low compared with the more than 26,000 visas issued for the World Cup, saying the figures suggested Canadian immigration screening measures had been effective.

Canada has previously recorded asylum claims linked to major international sporting events, including the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng