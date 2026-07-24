Troops of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai and Yobe State Hunters Group conducted an intelligence-led raid in Fune LGA on July 23, 2026

Five suspected kidnappers were arrested at Jegalari Village following credible intelligence on criminal activity in the area

The joint operation led to the recovery of rifles, a pistol, ammunition, and mobile phones linked to the suspects

Five suspected kidnappers are now in military custody after troops of Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), working alongside the Yobe State Hunters Group, carried out a raid on July 23, 2026, at Jegalari Village in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The operation was carried out by soldiers of 233 Battalion, based at Damaturu Military Cantonment, acting on verified intelligence about the movements of criminal elements in the area.

On July 23, five suspects were arrested in Jegalari Village, Yobe State. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Arms and phones recovered in Jegalari raid

During the raid, troops seized three locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, assorted ammunition, and four mobile phones, which authorities believe were used to coordinate the suspects' criminal activities.

The five arrested men remain in military custody along with all recovered items as investigators work to determine the full scope of their involvement in kidnapping and related crimes.

Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer at the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI in Maiduguri, confirmed the operation in a statement released on July 24, 2026.

OPHK urges public to report suspicious activity

The statement said Operation HADIN KAI remains committed to denying terrorists and criminals freedom of movement across the North East through sustained, intelligence-driven action.

The military also called on members of the public to stay alert and report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest security agency, noting that timely information from citizens is critical to keeping communities safe across the region.

Army declares officer wanted

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC) has declared a serving soldier, Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu, wanted over his alleged role in selling and supplying military uniforms to terrorists and criminal groups.

Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu has been declared wanted. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy Source: Twitter According to the corps, preliminary investigations show that Amutu was attached to the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory when he abandoned his post on June 3, 2026. Military authorities subsequently declared him wanted, and efforts are currently underway to track him down.

Source: Legit.ng