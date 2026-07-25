FIFA Sends Message to Jurgen Klopp After His Appointment as Germany Coach

FIFA sent a message to Jurgen Klopp after the German Football Association confirmed his appointment as Germany's new head coach

Klopp succeeds Julian Nagelsmann, who left following Germany's penalty shootout exit to Paraguay in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 59-year-old was unveiled to the media on Friday, July 26, and will take charge of his first match against the Netherlands in September

FIFA has welcomed Jurgen Klopp to international football after the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed him as the new head coach of the Germany national team, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Nagelsmann's exit came after Germany were knocked out by Paraguay on penalties in the Round of 32, a result that handed Die Mannschaft the unwanted record of becoming the first German side ever eliminated from a World Cup in a shootout.

Jürgen Klopp during his first press conference as Germany manager. Photo by Markus Ulmer.

Source: Getty Images

Klopp, 59, was officially presented to the media on Friday, July 26, and is due to begin work in September when Germany face the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

FIFA sends message to Klopp

Shortly after the appointment was confirmed, FIFA posted a message on their official X page that read: "Welcome to the world stage, Jurgen Klopp," marking the veteran manager's first venture into international football management.

The role represents a significant shift for Klopp, whose entire managerial career to date has been spent at club level, with stints at Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. He has never previously managed at the international level at any stage.

At his unveiling, Klopp spoke openly about what the position means to him personally.

“It is a great honour and a special day for me to be sitting here today… Ideally, this will be the highlight of my career,” he said, as quoted by FIFA.

The manager acknowledged that leading his home country is a privilege unlike any he has experienced in a career that brought him numerous honours at club level, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with Liverpool.

Klopp set clear rules for journalists

Legit.ng previously reported that Klopp sent a strong message to fans and media during his first press conference as Germany national team head coach.

Klopp warned that while he is open to criticism, he draws a red line with insults and going after his family, and he will leave the job immediately if such happens.

Source: Legit.ng