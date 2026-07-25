Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

FIFA Sends Message to Jurgen Klopp After His Appointment as Germany Coach
Football

FIFA Sends Message to Jurgen Klopp After His Appointment as Germany Coach

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • FIFA sent a message to Jurgen Klopp after the German Football Association confirmed his appointment as Germany's new head coach
  • Klopp succeeds Julian Nagelsmann, who left following Germany's penalty shootout exit to Paraguay in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • The 59-year-old was unveiled to the media on Friday, July 26, and will take charge of his first match against the Netherlands in September

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

FIFA has welcomed Jurgen Klopp to international football after the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed him as the new head coach of the Germany national team, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Nagelsmann's exit came after Germany were knocked out by Paraguay on penalties in the Round of 32, a result that handed Die Mannschaft the unwanted record of becoming the first German side ever eliminated from a World Cup in a shootout.

Read also

Neymar, Neuer and others who retired from international football after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jürgen Klopp, DFB, Die Mannschaft, Germany, FIFA.
Jürgen Klopp during his first press conference as Germany manager. Photo by Markus Ulmer.
Source: Getty Images

Klopp, 59, was officially presented to the media on Friday, July 26, and is due to begin work in September when Germany face the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

FIFA sends message to Klopp

Shortly after the appointment was confirmed, FIFA posted a message on their official X page that read: "Welcome to the world stage, Jurgen Klopp," marking the veteran manager's first venture into international football management.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The role represents a significant shift for Klopp, whose entire managerial career to date has been spent at club level, with stints at Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. He has never previously managed at the international level at any stage.

At his unveiling, Klopp spoke openly about what the position means to him personally.

“It is a great honour and a special day for me to be sitting here today… Ideally, this will be the highlight of my career,” he said, as quoted by FIFA.

Read also

Real Madrid legend Casemiro speaks after linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The manager acknowledged that leading his home country is a privilege unlike any he has experienced in a career that brought him numerous honours at club level, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with Liverpool.

Klopp set clear rules for journalists

Legit.ng previously reported that Klopp sent a strong message to fans and media during his first press conference as Germany national team head coach.

Klopp warned that while he is open to criticism, he draws a red line with insults and going after his family, and he will leave the job immediately if such happens.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup
Hot:
Nigeria iran Rick ness Eid al fitr Blessing okoro Cbn