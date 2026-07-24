An Ikeja Special Offences Court admitted Blessing CEO to bail on Thursday after the EFCC charged her with stealing and obtaining money by false pretences

Justice Rahman Oshodi set strict conditions for the N20 million bail, including bank statements and screening through the Lagos judiciary system

The court imposed travel restrictions on the social media personality and adjourned the case to October 12 for trial continuation

Popular social media personality Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, was on Thursday granted N20 million bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, where she faces a two-count charge linked to an alleged N69.15 million property scam.

Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted her to bail with two responsible sureties in like sum, after carefully weighing the gravity of the charges against Blessing despite the prosecutor not objecting to the bail application, reports The Vanguard Newspaper.

Court grants Blessing CEO bail on Thursday. Photos: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Oshodi stated that the court factored in both the severity of the prescribed punishment and the defence's explanation regarding the whereabouts of her international passport before exercising its discretion.

Bail Conditions Set by Court

In another report by NAN, each surety is required to present a three-year bank statement or proof of fixed deposits worth at least N20 million. Both the defendant and her sureties must also undergo screening through the Lagos State Judiciary's Bail Information Management System.

Beyond the financial conditions, the judge directed the Nigerian Immigration Service to enforce travel restrictions on Blessing CEO for the duration of the trial. The case has been adjourned until 12 October for continuation.

EFCC's Allegations Against Blessing CEO

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Blessing CEO on 9 June 2025. Prosecutors allege that in March 2025, she collected N69.15 million from Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Ltd. under false pretences.

It claimed she could lease a property situated in Lekki, Lagos, to the company.

The EFCC contends that no such arrangement was ever honoured.

The charges reportedly contravene Section 285 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, as well as Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006. Blessing CEO pleaded not guilty to both counts at her arraignment.

The court imposed travel restrictions on Blessing CEO and adjourned the case to October 12 for trial continuation. Photo: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng