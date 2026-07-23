Canada's immigration authority has outlined two separate processes through which minors can apply for citizenship, depending on their parents' status

Children aged 14 to 17 face an additional requirement that younger applicants do not, centred on a formal ceremony

The rules differ significantly based on whether a Canadian parent is involved in the child's application

Canada's federal immigration authority has published detailed guidelines explaining how children under the age of 18 who are not Canadian-born can obtain citizenship.

Two distinct application routes that parents and guardians need to understand before proceeding were also explained.

Canada explains 2 ways foreign children under 18 can apply for citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Canada Citizenship: 2 Pathways for Minor Applicants

Minor 5(2)

This first route applies when a child has at least one Canadian parent or when a parent is applying for citizenship at the same time as the child. Under this pathway, the person filing on the child's behalf must be either a biological or adoptive parent, or a legally recognised guardian.

Minor 5(1)

This route is designed for situations where neither condition applies. This means the child has no Canadian parent and no parent applying simultaneously. In this case, anyone who holds legal custody or can lawfully act on the child's behalf may submit the application, and that person does not need to be a Canadian citizen themselves. If no one is available to apply for the child, the minor may apply independently.

Key Requirements Families Must Meet

Both pathways share several core requirements. In all cases, the child must hold valid permanent resident (PR) status in Canada at the time of application. Canadian officials note that families should confirm the minor has not lost their PR status before applying, as this can occur due to a removal order or unfulfilled conditions attached to the original PR grant. The child can apply using either a valid or expired PR card.

One requirement is unique to the Minor 5(2) process alone: applicants under that route do not need to demonstrate a minimum period of physical presence in Canada or file income taxes, unlike those applying through Minor 5(1), where both may be necessary.

Minors aged between 14 and 17 face one additional step under both processes. If their application is approved, they are required to attend a citizenship ceremony and take the oath of citizenship. Children under 14 are exempt from this obligation. Waivers and accommodations are available for those who need them.

Neither pathway is open to applicants who are currently under a prohibition, and the government advises that applications should not proceed if the minor's immigration status is under review for fraud or other immigration-related reasons.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng