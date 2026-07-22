Nigeria was ranked the 45th strongest passport in Africa and 90th globally, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 44 destinations

South Africa retained its position as Africa's strongest passport, becoming the continent's only passport with access to more than 100 destinations

Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Morocco completed the top six strongest passports in Africa

The latest Henley Passport Index has ranked African passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance.

According to the July 2026 edition of the global ranking, South Africa retained its position as Africa's strongest passport, while Nigeria ranked 45th on the continent and 90th globally.

Nigerian passport ranked 45th in Africa in the latest Henley Passport Index. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian passport offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 44 destinations, placing it among the weakest travel documents in Africa. Nigeria shares the 90th global position with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Globally, Singapore remained the world's most powerful passport with access to 192 destinations without a prior visa. Japan followed in second place with access to 188 destinations, while South Korea and the United Arab Emirates jointly occupied third place with access to 187 destinations.

Below is the full ranking of African passports in the latest Henley Passport Index.

1. South Africa

Global rank: 49th

Visa-free/visa-on-arrival destinations: 101

2. Botswana

Global rank: 61st

Destinations: 81

3. Namibia

Global rank: 65th

Destinations: 74

4. Lesotho

Global rank: 66th

Destinations: 73

5. Eswatini

Global rank: 67th

Destinations: 71

6. Morocco

Global rank: 67th

Destinations: 71

7. Kenya

Global rank: 68th

Destinations: 70

8. Malawi

Global rank: 68th

Destinations: 70

9. Rwanda

Global rank: 69th

Destinations: 68

10. Tanzania

Global rank: 69th

Destinations: 68

11. The Gambia

Global rank: 69th

Destinations: 68

12. Ghana

Global rank: 70th

Destinations: 67

13. Tunisia

Global rank: 71st

Destinations: 66

14. Benin

Global rank: 72nd

Destinations: 65

15. Uganda

Global rank: 72nd

Destinations: 65

16. Cape Verde

Global rank: 73rd

Destinations: 64

17. Zambia

Global rank: 73rd

Destinations: 64

18. Sierra Leone

Global rank: 74th

Destinations: 63

19. Zimbabwe

Global rank: 75th

Destinations: 61

20. Mozambique

Global rank: 76th

Destinations: 60

21. São Tomé and Príncipe

Global rank: 77th

Destinations: 59

22. Burkina Faso

Global rank: 79th

Destinations: 57

23. Togo

Global rank: 79th

Destinations: 57

24. Côte d'Ivoire

Global rank: 80th

Destinations: 56

25. Gabon

Global rank: 80th

Destinations: 56

26. Madagascar

Global rank: 80th

Destinations: 56

27. Senegal

Global rank: 80th

Destinations: 56

28. Algeria

Global rank: 81st

Destinations: 55

29. Mauritania

Global rank: 81st

Destinations: 55

30. Equatorial Guinea

Global rank: 82nd

Destinations: 54

31. Niger

Global rank: 82nd

Destinations: 54

32. Guinea

Global rank: 83rd

Destinations: 53

33. Mali

Global rank: 83rd

Destinations: 53

34. Chad

Global rank: 85th

Destinations: 51

35. Comoros

Global rank: 85th

Destinations: 51

36. Guinea-Bissau

Global rank: 85th

Destinations: 51

37. Angola

Global rank: 86th

Destinations: 49

38. Egypt

Global rank: 86th

Destinations: 49

39. Liberia

Global rank: 86th

Destinations: 49

40. Burundi

Global rank: 87th

Destinations: 48

41. Cameroon

Global rank: 87th

Destinations: 48

42. Central African Republic

Global rank: 87th

Destinations: 48

43. Republic of the Congo

Global rank: 88th

Destinations: 45

44. Djibouti

Global rank: 89th

Destinations: 45

45. Nigeria

Global rank: 90th

Destinations: 44

46. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Global rank: 90th

Destinations: 44

NIN: NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC disclosed that the number of Nigerians enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) database had reached 127 million as of December 2025.

Data obtained from the commission’s website show that as of October 31, 2025, total NIN enrolment stood at 123.9 million, with Lagos State recording the highest number of registered individuals at over 13 million. And gender data showed that as of October 2025, over 54.2 million females and about 69.7 million males had been captured in the national identity database.

Source: Legit.ng