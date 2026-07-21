The EFCC has dismissed a viral social media message claiming the anti-graft agency is secretly recruiting new personnel

The commission warned Nigerians against believing or sharing the recruitment claim circulating on anonymous messaging platforms

The EFCC reminded the public to rely on its official channels for verified recruitment announcements and updates

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed as false a message spreading across social media that claims the anti-graft agency is conducting a secret recruitment exercise.

The commission posted the warning on Monday, July 20, via its verified X account, @officialEFCC, labelling the circulating message as fake news and urging Nigerians not to be deceived.

Is the EFCC recruiting? Here's what the commission told job seekers. Photo: @officialEFCC

Source: UGC

The message being debunked originated from an anonymous messaging platform and read:

"Disturb your godfather ooo EFCC is secretly recruiting. They are probably reporting for training next month."

EFCC flags recruitment rumour as false

The EFCC flagged the message with a clear warning:

"This is false news. Beware!"

The commission did not provide further details about how widely the message had spread or whether any individuals had already acted on the false information.

However, the speed of the public warning suggests the rumour had gained enough traction to warrant an official response.

What Nigerians should know

The EFCC's intervention serves as a reminder that recruitment into the commission is announced through official channels, and any information suggesting otherwise should be treated with caution.

Members of the public are advised to verify any recruitment claims directly through the EFCC's official platforms before taking action, and to avoid sharing unverified messages that could mislead others.

Analyst praises EFCC under Olukoyede

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that public affairs analyst Chima Okoro commended EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede for transforming the anti-graft agency into a proactive, intelligence-driven institution.

Okoro praised the commission's crackdown on transnational cybercrime, noting the arrest of nearly 200 foreign suspects. He also cited commendations from the US Consulate and the FBI for the EFCC's efforts.

The analyst further credited the EFCC's anti-money laundering reforms with helping Nigeria leave the FATF grey list. He said the commission's policy reforms and asset recovery initiatives have strengthened investor confidence.

Source: Legit.ng