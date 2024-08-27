Nigeria Police Force has provided a fresh update regarding the murder of a monarch's son in Lagos state

The Force confirmed the unfortunate incident and explained how four armed men carried out the attack against 50-year-old Demola, who was said to be the heir to the throne

The Lagos police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed in a statement and noted the Force's next line of action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Lagos state police command has confirmed the killing of Demola, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye.

Lagos PPRO Benjamin Hundeyin gives update on murder of monarch's son. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that the Ajiran community in Agungi Area, Lekki, Lagos was thrown into tension and apprehension on Monday, August 26, as Damola, the son of the traditional ruler in the community, was shot and butchered by gunmen, leaving the community deserted.

A notice from the management of an estate in the community urged residents to avoid the Chevron, Agungi, and Ajiran areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lagos police: "Four men carried out the attack"

Reacting, the Lagos police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and noted that the killing occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to him, a distress call was received at the police station in the area that the man “later identified as Demola Akinloye, aged 50 years, was attacked along Chevron Drive, Lekki.”

As reported by PM News, he said the attack took place while the deceased was driving in his black Toyota Corolla near Bourdillon Court Estate gate.

He revealed that:

“Four armed men driving in a white minibus shot and stabbed him to death.

“The scene had been visited, one expended cartridge was recovered while the corpse had been moved to a morgue, in Ajah, Lagos State for preservation and autopsy.”

Speaking further, he added that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation.

Resident: "He is the heir to the throne"

A resident in the community who pleaded anonymity (a source), said the suspected attack was carried out by those “eyeing the throne.” The claim cannot be independently verified by The Punch.

“He is the heir to the throne. The news around the community is that the act was carried out by those eyeing the throne, even though his father is still alive,” the source said.

Read more about related article here:

Gunmen kill prominent traditional ruler, son in Taraba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen murdered a traditional ruler in Taraba state, Nigeria's northeast geopolitical zone.

The monarch, who was the third-class chief of Chanchanji, in Takum area, was killed alongside his son.

The king and prince were said to have been gruesomely murdered by unidentified gunmen on Friday evening, July 19.

Source: Legit.ng