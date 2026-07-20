The US military identified two soldiers killed in separate Iranian attacks on a base in Jordan this week

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, both served at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base

A third US service member also died in northern Iraq after a controlled detonation of an Iranian attack drone

The United States military has named two of its soldiers killed during Iranian attacks on a military base in Jordan, with one of the fallen troops just 19 years old.

According to CBS News, 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, was killed on Saturday, while Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Carrollton, Texas, died the previous day, Friday. Both soldiers were assigned to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan at the time of the attacks.

US military confirms soldiers killed in Iranian drone attacks as tensions rise in the Middle East. Photo credit; SmollettKen/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to CBS Morning, the US military said it is investigating both incidents.

Third soldier dies in Iraq

A third American service member also lost their life over the weekend. The US military confirmed on Sunday that a soldier in northern Iraq was declared dead following a controlled detonation of an Iranian attack drone.

The incident occurred in a separate location from the Jordan attacks but has been linked to the same wave of Iranian drone activity targeting US forces in the region.

The deaths mark a significant escalation in casualties among American personnel operating in the Middle East amid ongoing regional tensions.

American soldiers face deadly drone strikes, highlighting growing threats in the region. Photo credit: KenSmollet/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

17 American soldiers killed as US-Iran war escalates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States military has confirmed the death of another service member in northern Iraq, bringing the total number of American soldiers killed in the ongoing conflict with Iran to 17. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday night, July 19, that the soldier died on July 18 "during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone."

A second service member sustained a minor injury and is currently receiving medical treatment. The Iraq fatality came just a day after two American soldiers were killed and a third reported missing following Iranian retaliatory strikes on a US facility in Jordan on July 17, Premium Times reported.

Source: Legit.ng