UK Boy, 14, Charged With Terrorism After Alleged Plot to Attack 2 London Mosques

A 14-year-old boy in south London was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before police uncovered documents linking him to an alleged mosque attack plan

The child faces charges of preparing terrorist acts connected to extreme right-wing terrorism targeting two places of worship in Sutton

Counter Terrorism Policing London said the case was particularly concerning to the Muslim community amid a rise in young people appearing in terrorism casework

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with planning a terrorist attack on two mosques in London, in a case the Metropolitan Police has described as linked to extreme right-wing terrorism.

Officers initially detained the child at a south London address on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle. A search of the property uncovered what police described as "a number of documents of concern," which prompted a counter terrorism investigation.

Police charge teen as he plans terrorist attack on London mosques linked to right-wing extremism. Photo credit: KolaSulaimon/GettyImages

Source: UGC

He is now remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, facing a charge of preparation of terrorist acts on or before 9 July, alongside a separate charge of racially aggravated damage to property.

The alleged plot involved targeting two mosques in the London Borough of Sutton.

Wider pattern of anti-Muslim incidents

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn, who oversees local policing in the south London area, drew attention to a broader pattern of incidents affecting Muslim communities in recent days.

"These charges come just days after 12 people were arrested for a suspected threat to an Islamic festival in Suffolk and a man was arrested for an alleged assault outside a mosque in Leyton," he said, adding: "We should not underestimate the cumulative impact of incidents of this nature on the Muslim community."

According to BBC, Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, characterised the case as "a very serious terrorism charge against a young boy" and said it was "particularly concerning" for Muslim communities across the capital.

She also flagged a troubling shift in the demographics of their casework, noting that the unit was encountering a growing number of children and young people in its investigations.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had worked closely with counter terrorism teams throughout the investigation and had stepped up patrols in the areas affected.

Officers said they are not seeking any additional suspects in connection with the incidents, and that there is no believed "enduring or wider threat" to the public at this time.

Muslim communities face growing concern as anti-Muslim incidents rise across the UK. Photo credit: KolaSulaimon/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

DSS arraigns minister for terrorism charges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, under the administration of late Muhammadu Buhari, along with his son, Abdulaziz, have been arraigned for terrorism financing, aiding and abetting terrorism as well as the illegal possession of firearms.

The former minister was arraigned before the federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday, February 3, by the Nigerian secret police, the Department of State Service (DSS). The former minister was arraigned on Count One. He and his son were arraigned on count two to five.

Source: Legit.ng